



PRAGUE (AP) David Pastrnak and David Kampf scored as the Czech Republic shutout Switzerland 2-0 to win the Ice Hockey World Cup on Sunday. Boston Bruins forward Pastrnak broke the deadlock with 10:47 left in the final period, causing the sold-out Prague Arena to erupt in wild celebration. Pastrnak once reached his usual spot in the left circle, past goaltender Leonardo Genoni, after being fed by defenseman Tomas Kundratek from the blue line. Pastrnak scored his first goal of the tournament and Kampf added the second into an empty net with 19 seconds left when the Swiss pulled Genoni for an extra attacker. Czech goalkeeper Lukas Dostal stopped 31 shots for the shutout. It was the seventh title won by the Czech Republic or Czech Republic after the country was founded in 1993 following the breakup of Czechoslovakia and the first since 2010. Czechoslovakia won six titles. The final was only the fourth game of the tournament for Pastrnak and his teammate Pavel Zacha, who joined the team after the Bruins were eliminated from the NHL playoffs. Genoni made 30 saves. Switzerland has not yet won the title and came second for the fourth time. The previous three came in 1935, 2013 and 2018. In 2018 they came close, losing 3-2 to Sweden in a shootout. In the preliminary stages, Switzerland defeated the Czechs 2-1 in a shootout and finished second in Group A behind Canada and one point ahead of the Czechs. Supported by the home crowd, the Czechs went on the attack, beating the Swiss 23-17 in the first two periods, but only hitting the post (Dominik Kubalik) and the crossbar (Kampf) in the second period. AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

