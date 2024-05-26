



FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The K-State track and field teams qualified for the NCAA Championship in three events on Friday (May 24) during the third day of the NCAA West Preliminary at John McDonnell Field. The K-State track and field teams qualified for the NCAA Championship in three events on Friday (May 24) during the third day of the NCAA West Preliminary at John McDonnell Field. Seniors Eugene Oma And Andreas White individually qualified in the 400 meter sprint and the discus throw for the 4×400 relay men, freshmen Nen Matlock E. Omalla and seniors Jaimie Grandma And Kyle Gale ended the day with a new school record time. The relay team finished second in its heat with a time of 3:03.15 and 6e In short, to claim a new school record. The previous record, 3:03.97, came from the 2022 West Preliminary, in which Gale also rode the final stage of the race. Earlier in the day, E. Omalla ran in the quarter-finals of the 400 meter sprint, where he came third in his heat, and 9e total in 45.74 seconds. This will be Omalla's first trip to the NCAA Division I outdoor championship. In 2021, while competing for McKendree University, he went to the Division II outdoor championship. White finished 12e in the discus throw with a throw of 57.08 m/187-3, to reach the outdoor championship for the first time. Three men competed in the high jump; second year Aaron Antoine tied for 14e by clearing a height of 2.14 m/7-0.25, his fourth time over that height this outdoor season. Junior Marcus Gelpi tied for 25e place with a height of 2.09 m/6-10.25. Senior Devon Richardson passed a height of 2.04 m/6-8.25, equal to 31st. Junior Tommy Hazen ran in the quarter-finals of the 3,000 meters steeplechase with a time of 9:45.52, making him 47e. Six women will compete during the final day of the competition on Saturday (May 25). In the discus at 1:00 PM CT, is a sophomore Tamaiah Koonce and junior Daisy Monie prior to the high jump at 2 p.m. with sophomores Sharie Enoe and junior Vanessa Mercera . On the track at 5:40 p.m., sophomores Cecilia Visser and oldest Hannah Stewart will race in the quarterfinals of the 3,000 meter steeplechase. NCAA West Preliminary

John McDonnellveld

Fayetteville, Ark. Men's discus throw

12. Andreas White 57.08m/187-3*

Nate Collier F Men's high jump

T14. Aaron Antoine 2.14m/7-0.25

T25. Marcus Gelpi 2.09m/6-10.25

T31. Devon Richardson 2.04m/6-8.25 Quarter-finals 3,000 meters Steeplechase men

47. Tommy Hazen 9:45.52 Quarter-finals 400 meter sprint men

9. Eugene Oma 45.74* Men's triple jump

Devon Richardson F Men's 4×400 relay quarterfinals

6. K-state, 3:03.15*

( Nen Matlock , Eugene Oma , Jaimie Grandma , Kyle Gale ) This is how you follow the 'Cats': For complete information on the K-State Track and Field and Cross Country Teams, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team's social media channels at X (formerly Twitter), Wires, Facebook And Instagram.

