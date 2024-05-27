



CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – The Clayton County Tennis Center reconstruction project is now complete and the center will reopen this week. The tennis center, operated by Atlanta Tennis Group, will reopen its facility on Wednesday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] The project began in January 2024 with a budget of $600,000. The project responded to long-awaited updates and the growing demand for pickleball in the state. The Pickleball offering has been expanded with six special pickleball courts and 15 newly constructed tennis courts with new fences. Tennis and pickleball offerings include programming for both juniors and adults, tournaments and camps. When it opens, there will be a stronger emphasis on health, wellness, social gaming programming and special events. The total project budget for tennis reconstruction across the province is $1.5 million. TRENDING STORIES: To announce the recent completion of the project and present the proclamation of National Tennis Month, a ceremony will be held Wednesday at the Tennis Center at Clayton County International Park by Commissioner and Vice Chairman DeMont Davis. The recently allocated budget of $600,000, the completion of the project and the province's public statement to the tennis community and racquet sports through the proclamation demonstrate its commitment to supporting the tennis community and efforts towards accessibility and inclusion in the sport, said coach Tracey Nicole Austin. Coach Tracey), interim director of racquet sports at the tennis center. [SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter] IN OTHER NEWS: An Emory patient who missed his graduation ceremony will have his own ceremony at the hospital 2024 Cox Media Group

