Renovation of PHA Sports Complex is nearing completion: spokesperson





LAHORE: The final phase of renovation of a multi-purpose public sports arena managed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Lahore's Samanabad area is nearing completion, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. Originally opened by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in 1981, administrative control of the Samanabad Sports Arena was transferred to PHA in 1998. The facility covers an area of ​​five hectares and underwent partial renovations in 2013. However, extensive restoration work was initiated last year under incumbent Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo to restore the facility to its former glory. The members-only complex features a range of amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, swimming pool, snooker room and badminton, squash and table tennis courts. Aerobics classes are also offered. Located in one of the oldest and most central areas of Lahore, the arena offers easy access from all corners of the city, the spokesperson said. To ensure the financial sustainability of the facility, the PHA has implemented measures such as offering memberships and renting out cricket pitches for private functions, the spokesperson said. There are also plans to engage the local community through outreach programs and advisory boards to better meet community needs, he added. The spokesperson acknowledged the growing fitness culture in Lahore and emphasized the importance of providing accessible sports facilities. Many people, who cannot afford private facilities in luxurious areas such as Gulberg and Defense, depend on public spaces for their fitness activities. In response to this need, the PHA has organized events such as tent pitches to promote traditional sports and introduced initiatives such as a yoga club and a modern rubber jogging track at Racecourse Park. “We are committed to expanding options for sports and recreational activities for the people of Lahore,” the spokesperson affirmed. “Our facilities attract people from all over the city, eager to quench their thirst for fitness.”

