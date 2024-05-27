



DELAND, Fla. – Kennesaw State's (32-24, 19-10 Atlantic Sun Conference) incredible run in the 2024 ASUN Tournament came to an end Sunday afternoon in the conference championship game against the Stetson Hatters (40-20, 20-10 ASUN) , 5-3, at Melching Field. The loss caps an impressive season for the Black and Gold that included three Power Five wins, including No. 10 Clemson's worst home loss since 1936. KSU also took two of three from eventual SEC Regular Season champion Kentucky . Beginner Blake Hek , Bo Rhudy , Nick Hassan And Jackson Chirello were named to the Atlantic Sun All-Tournament Team postgame. Aita, Rhudy and Hassan earned All-ASUN First Team honors this week, in addition to a second team selection for Isaac Bouton And Spencer Hanson . Braden Osbolt was named to the All-ASUN Third Team. Shammar McDuffie joined Rhudy on the ASUN All-Freshman Team and Aita was inducted as an ASUN All-Academic selection. The Owls honored the 2024 senior class earlier this month, including Hanson, Hassan, Bouton, Brayden Eidson , Lucas Kuiper , Zac Corbin , Makenzie Stills , Brooks Rosser And Wade Richardson . Kennesaw State has now made two ASUN title game appearances in three years under head coach Ryan Coe . The Owls also posted a seven-game win streak on Sunday, the longest win streak of Coe's tenure. The resilient Owls won each of their first three tournament matches by one point each. Eidson had two hits in Sunday's game and was also a first baseman Donovan Cash who posted his first collegiate triple in the bottom of the ninth. Leadoff Man Chris Cole extended his impressive campaign with a two-run single that brought Kennesaw State within a run in the sixth inning. Aita threw just 14 pitches in the opening frame, shutting out the Hatters 1-2-3. Stetson led 3-0 after the top of the third inning. Cooper came on in relief in the fourth inning and struck out two, sending Stetson back to the dugout in order. Corbin and Jamie Brooks reached to open the sixth inning. With those two in scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by McDuffie, Cole sent a 2-1 pitch to right to score both and cut the deficit to 3-2. After just three days' rest, Obsolt took the mount and threw the final 3.2 frames, striking out five Hatters. Stetson added two in the eighth to come back up three, 5-2. Cash tripled to right center with one out in the final inning and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Chirello to make it 5-3. KSU's rally ended there with Stetson taking the win. KSU ends its streak in the 2024 ASUN Tournament with an overall record of 32-24 and 19-10 in ASUN play. 2024 marked the Owls' final season in the Atlantic Sun before moving to Conference USA on July 1, 2024. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ksuowls.com/news/2024/5/26/baseball-bsb-052624.aspx

