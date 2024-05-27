Sports
BYU football still has a lot to do before the first game of 2024, Deseret News
School is out and summer is here (minus the warm temperatures). The calendar shows football months; However, according to the Farmers Almanac, the only thing standing between today and the Cougars' return is an orange pumpkin.
Local and Googled green thumbs say it takes about 100 days for a Utah garden to produce a pumpkin, and with 98 days left before the Cougars kick off against Southern Illinois, planting season has arrived for both and that holds true also for the agreements.
While a gardener prepares the soil, Kalani Sitake and his staff cultivate the football team's physical fitness with a detailed plan for exercise, nutrition, weight lifting and player-led training.
Pumpkins also follow a development plan. The leaves of a planted seed break through the soil in about a week and the vines grow soon after. The blossoms appear in early July and the fruits appear towards the end of the month. The Cougars will also appear in late July when they report for fall camp.
The condition of the pumpkin and the player reflects the care of the grower and the coach.
For pumpkins, the July battle includes a battle with squash bugs, beetles, snails and slugs. According to the USU Extension, they can be controlled with targeted pesticides.
For BYU, the problems associated with this can include fatigue and loss of focus. Too much attention can also be paid to the external predictions of a disappointing season. If only there was a pesticide for that. Instead, Sitake and his staff can orchestrate a counterattack by fostering a culture of team unity and purpose.
It is in August that pumpkins will show the most growth and evolve into their true colors, just as will be the case for BYU. But at this point the parallels diverge. Pumpkins are simply left to sit and grow until the gardener deems them ready for harvest. The Cougars, on the other hand, will sprint to an Aug. 31 deadline when Southern Illinois comes to Provo.
BYU will have a lot to figure out, especially at the quarterback position, where Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon are battling for the starting job. There are other starting positions to determine and strategies to perfect.
Over time, both pumpkins and cougars will run out of time. The growing season will be over and the harvest, whether at the market or at LaVell Edwards Stadium, will be an indication of how the summer went.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a 1966 cartoon that captures the culmination of both worlds when Linus finds a heartfelt pumpkin patch and Lucy raises the football for Charlie to kick. Part of what makes these animated moments so timeless is the time it takes for fall to return.
The old adage that absence makes the heart grow fonder certainly applies to America's No. 1 spectator sport.
Football season is special and coming, but it shouldn't come so quickly that it robs us of visiting the lemonade stand, watching the grandkids play baseball and taking in the summer fireworks. However, if you're looking for an easy way to pass the time, buy a seed and plant a pumpkin when it's ready, the Cougars are ready too.
Dave McCann is a sports writer and columnist for the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He is co-host of Ys Guys at ysguys.com and is the author of the children's book C is for Cougar, available at desertbook.com.
