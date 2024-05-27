Sports
French Open cancels Rafael Nadal's farewell ceremony
PARIS (AP) The French Tennis Federation postponed to hold a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal Roland Garros this year, as he has said this may not necessarily be his last appearance at the tournament he has won a record 14 times.
Tournament director Amlie Mauresmo said on Sunday, Day 1 of the Grand Slam event on clay, that Nadal informed officials he did not want to close the door early on a return He told the world this at a press conference prior to the tournament.
As you can imagine, we had something planned for him. But… because he doesn't know whether it will be his last Roland Garros or not, he wants to leave the door open to maybe come back as a player next year. So obviously we're not going to force him to do anything, Mauresmo said.
It's his decision if he wants to have a good ceremony, a good farewell, a good farewell. So we wouldn't do it this year. That is his wish, she continued. And even though we were prepared to push the button if something happens, we will obviously respect what he wants and make sure we are ready when he thinks he wants to do it. Later this year; next year; whenever he wants.
Nadal, who turns 38 on June 3 and has previously said he expects this to be his last season, will face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round on Monday. The match is scheduled for third place at the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, and could start around 3:30 PM local time (9:30 AM EDT).
Here are some answers to questions about Nadal and Zverev:
Why do top players like Nadal and Zverev meet in the first round?
Despite the fact that such a dominant record at the French OpenNadal was unseeded, so he could have been placed anywhere in the bracket and continued to play against anyone, even the very best opponents. Due to injuries including a surgically repaired hip and problematic abdominal muscles, Nadal has not fought much over the past two seasons, going just 7-4 in 2024, making him someone who is ranked No. 1 and has spent more than a decade at the top. 10 is now outside the top 250.
Why hasn't Nadal been seeded?
This is Nadal's first unseeded Grand Slam tournament since the 2005 Australian Open. The top 32 players in the men's and women's draws are seeded and the seedings are based on the ATP and WTA rankings, taking into account the most recent 52 weeks of results. In theory, Mauresmo could have chosen to bypass the rules and award a seeding to Nadal based on his previous performance in Paris. But that was never really considered, she said, partly because offering protection to some players would lead to many other problems, and because other Grand Slams and such have to be okay too.
What difference do seedlings make?
Seeded players like Zverev are guaranteed to avoid facing another seeded player earlier than the third round of a Grand Slam tournament, which has a 128-player field and requires seven wins to earn a championship .
What do other players think?
Players mostly agree with Mauresmo's decision, with several saying they believe the seeding system should remain as it is now (Wimbledon used to place players on grass courts based on their results, but has strictly followed the rankings since 2021). I think the way sowing works is appropriate. In this case, it's unfortunate how that happened, but I don't know how you can judge where someone should and shouldn't be placed based on past or previous success, said three-time champion Andy Murray. It would be quite difficult to do that.
Who is Alexander Zverev?
He is a leading player in men's tennis, one who has won a clay-court title at the Italian Open, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and reached second place at the 2020 US Open. He reached the semi-finals at the French Open in each of the past three years, including in 2022, when he played Nadal at that stage, but was forced to retire after tearing ligaments in his right foot during the match. Zverev, a 27-year-old from Germany, is about to be confronted legal proceedings starting next week in Berlin related to allegations of physical abuse against an ex-girlfriend. He is not required to appear in court and said he won't. Ultimately, I do believe in the German system. I also believe in the truth. I have to make sure that, you know, I know what I did, I know what I didn't do, Zverev said. That's what will come out in the end, and I have to trust that.
Why is Zverev allowed to play during his ongoing trial?
Mauresmo was asked on Sunday about Zverev's status and replied: As long as the trial is not completed and there is no decision, he is considered innocent and therefore allowed to participate in the draw.
___
Howard Fendrich has been the APs tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

