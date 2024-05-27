Fredonia's flag football team missed prom and was invited to Grand Island

FREDONIA, NY (WIVB) Several seniors at Fredonia High School missed their prom last weekend as their girls flag football team competed in the playoffs.

The choice between attending senior prom and competing in a division championship is a difficult decision for anyone, yet it was a decision that all ten seniors on the team made without hesitation.

It was just a shame for all the seniors who couldn't go to their prom, which is a big event in high school. So it was a bit of a shame,” said main captain Ella Koopman. “Obviously, we all wanted to participate in the game because that's clearly more important to most of us as student athletes.”

Last Saturday, the Fredonia High School girls flag football team, in only their second season, won their first-ever Section 6 championship, but prom was the exact same day.

I know not being able to go to the ball really hindered them, but it didn't make them skip a step in preparing for this game, co-head coach Timothy Kachelmeyer said.

“I knew I had to play in the game and get the blue patch,” senior captain Emma Patterson continued.

The final score of their victory, 40-6, showed that the girls came to play. By putting on their shoes instead of their dresses, they showed their full commitment to the team.

There was at least a little extra motivation that if we're going to miss our prom, we should definitely come away with a W, said co-head coach Nick Bertrando.

We all went to the game or prom and we all picked the games, added senior captain Lily Runkel.

In a statement, school leaders said the student council and athletic director worked hard to find a way for the girls to attend prom.

Section 6 offered the option to move the game if all other schools involved in the tournament agreed to the change, but not all.

This was difficult news for those on the field and their dates.

They ended up coming to the game with posters and in their suits, and it was just really nice to see them come and support as they had also missed their ball, said senior captain Francesca Puccei.

Hearing the dilemma, the principal of Grand Island High School, who has a niece on the team, took action by inviting everyone to the Viking Ball. She even raised money to offset the cost of tickets for the players.

These girls were already spending money on dresses, and they were afraid they wouldn't be able to wear them,” said Hillary Kretz-Harvey, principal of Grand Island High School. “They had already purchased their own prom tickets, which were non-refundable. Our students immediately said: we would like to welcome them.”

In response to the news, coach Bertrando said: It almost brings you to tears. It was the ultimate sign of sportsmanship.

The team's seniors and juniors, along with their dates, will hit the dance floor at Grand Island High School on June 1.

I just feel like they felt like they were in our shoes,” said lead caption Keioany Diaz. “They saw it as our perspective. So it was really nice that they did that for us.”

