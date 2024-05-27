Fredonia's flag football team missed prom and was invited to Grand Island

Latest local news
FREDONIA, NY (WIVB) Several seniors at Fredonia High School missed their prom last weekend as their girls flag football team competed in the playoffs.
The choice between attending senior prom and competing in a division championship is a difficult decision for anyone, yet it was a decision that all ten seniors on the team made without hesitation.
It was just a shame for all the seniors who couldn't go to their prom, which is a big event in high school. So it was a bit of a shame,” said main captain Ella Koopman. “Obviously, we all wanted to participate in the game because that's clearly more important to most of us as student athletes.”
Last Saturday, the Fredonia High School girls flag football team, in only their second season, won their first-ever Section 6 championship, but prom was the exact same day.
I know not being able to go to the ball really hindered them, but it didn't make them skip a step in preparing for this game, co-head coach Timothy Kachelmeyer said.
“I knew I had to play in the game and get the blue patch,” senior captain Emma Patterson continued.
The final score of their victory, 40-6, showed that the girls came to play. By putting on their shoes instead of their dresses, they showed their full commitment to the team.
There was at least a little extra motivation that if we're going to miss our prom, we should definitely come away with a W, said co-head coach Nick Bertrando.
We all went to the game or prom and we all picked the games, added senior captain Lily Runkel.
In a statement, school leaders said the student council and athletic director worked hard to find a way for the girls to attend prom.
Section 6 offered the option to move the game if all other schools involved in the tournament agreed to the change, but not all.
This was difficult news for those on the field and their dates.
They ended up coming to the game with posters and in their suits, and it was just really nice to see them come and support as they had also missed their ball, said senior captain Francesca Puccei.
Hearing the dilemma, the principal of Grand Island High School, who has a niece on the team, took action by inviting everyone to the Viking Ball. She even raised money to offset the cost of tickets for the players.
These girls were already spending money on dresses, and they were afraid they wouldn't be able to wear them,” said Hillary Kretz-Harvey, principal of Grand Island High School. “They had already purchased their own prom tickets, which were non-refundable. Our students immediately said: we would like to welcome them.”
In response to the news, coach Bertrando said: It almost brings you to tears. It was the ultimate sign of sportsmanship.
The team's seniors and juniors, along with their dates, will hit the dance floor at Grand Island High School on June 1.
I just feel like they felt like they were in our shoes,” said lead caption Keioany Diaz. “They saw it as our perspective. So it was really nice that they did that for us.”
Dillon Morello is a reporter from Pittsburgh who has been part of the News 4 team since September 2023. View more of his work herefollow him on Twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wivb.com/news/fredonias-flag-football-team-missed-prom-invited-to-grand-islands/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com