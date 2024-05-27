Drake places a bet on Shah Rukh Khan's KKR in first-ever cricket bet, betting Rs 2.07 crore: Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo | Bollywood News





Global music icon Drake is totally in for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final! The Canadian rapper, known for his chart-topping hits and love for sports betting, has placed his first-ever cricket bet on Shah Rukh Khan'S Kolkata knight riders (KKR). Taking to Instagram Stories, the 'God's Plan' hitmaker revealed a $250,000 bet on KKR ahead of their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. With a potential payout of $425,000 and odds of 1.70, this high roller bet is a big deal for Drake as it marks his cricket betting debut. His manager, Sureshkumar Subramaniam (@ovorajaju), apparently had a different team in mind, prompting Drake to quip (with a tearful laughing emoji): “Since @ovorajaju's team is out, I'm going with KKR for my first ever cricket bet. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo.” Also read | Shah Rukh Khan agreed to break intercourse in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Omkara was acquitted as Saif Ali Khan's mother was CBFC chief: Pahlaj Nihalani Drake bets on KKR, co-owned by SRK. (Photos: Instagram/poojadadlani/AP) This high-profile bet adds to the excitement surrounding the IPL final. KKR, the league leaders, face a determined SRH team who have clawed their way back into contention after a qualifying defeat. The action will take place today (Sunday) at 7 PM IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. You can expect the stands to be filled not only with passionate fans, but also with A-list supporters. SRK himself is likely to be accompanied by his family and KKR co-owners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. Before the match there will be a performance by the American band Imagine Dragons. #WATCH | Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan reach Mumbai airport. Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration. pic.twitter.com/D6xGCybRrw ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2024 Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from heat stroke. He was discharged from the facility on Thursday evening and returned to Mumbai. Ahead of the championship match, the Pathan actor dug deep and shared his 'rock bottom' moment with the franchise. He spoke to Star Sports about how criticism from cricket experts stung during KKR's losing streak. “We had the best team in the world and we kept losing again and again,” SRK revealed in the interview. “I still remember, what was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka gameplay toh achhai hai hi nahi' (said to me one day 'only their playing equipment is fun, not their game '). I remember some experts talking about this. It used to hurt. Coming back with GG (Gautam Gambhir) and doing this was excellent. It taught us how to lose, but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that,” said Shah Rukh. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world at The Indian Express.

