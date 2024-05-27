HW girls, SJP boys earn top seeds in state tennis tournament | Sport

Can the Hamilton-Wenham and Masconomet girls tennis teams repeat as state champions? Can St. Johns Prep win its own title and finish undefeated at the same time? Will someone from pack two be able to conquer their own crown?

Fourteen girls and boys tennis teams from the Salem News readership area qualified for the MIAA state tournament, which starts Tuesday.

Starting with the girls, Hamilton-Wenham looks to repeat as the Division 4 titlists. The Generals (14-2) are the No. 1 seed in the 35-team bracket and begin their playoff quest Friday on the courts of Pingree School, where the winner of the preliminary round game of will host No. 32 Pioneer Valley (13-4) on Thursday. ) or No. 33 Hampden Charter East (12-5).

Also in Division 4, Ipswich would like to enter state title consideration after claiming seed No. 5. At 10-6 overall, the Tigers welcome 28th-seeded Bourne (8-10) in a first-round matchup.

Masconomet, which captured the Division 2 state crown in 2023, enters the postseason this spring as the No. 7 seed in the division after finishing 14-2. Whoever emerges from Tuesday's preliminary round clash between 26th-ranked Nashoba Regional (6-11) and the final seed in the draw, No. 39 Shepard Hill (8-7), will meet the Chieftains in a battle later in the week in the first round. .

Marble head is the 15th seed in Division 2 after a strong 12-6 campaign. The Magicians will play on their home court against Melrose (6-9), the No. 18 seed. The winner would almost certainly play undefeated No. 2 seed Longmeadow in the second round.

Two more Northeastern Conference teams are in Division 1, where Beverly earned the 23rd seed and Peabody checks in at number 34.

The Panthers (12-4) hit the road to begin their postseason journey, facing No. 10 Lincoln-Sudbury (7-6).

The 7-6 Tanners, meanwhile, will play a preliminary round game at 31st-ranked North Andover (9-8) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Division 3 also hosts a few NEC clubs Danvers And Swampcott.

After a stellar 17-1 regular season, the Falcons earned themselves the No. 10 pick in the draft. That gave them a home first-round matchup against No. 23 Marthas Vineyard (7-9) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Big Blue earned the No. 21 seed after a 9-8 regular season campaign; they will meet No. 12 host Boston Latin Academy (11-4) during the week.

On the boys side of the ledger, St. John's preparation has established itself as a state power this spring by going undefeated at 17-0, winning the Catholic Conference title and earning the No. 1 seed in the ultra-competitive Division 1 draw. The Eagles, who have dropped just six sets all season, will meet the winner of Wednesday's preliminary round match between No. 32 Catholic Memorial (2-14) and No. 33 Chelmsford (7-5).

The two teams that competed against St. Johns Prep before losing 3-2 this season, Concord-Carlisle and Newton North, are ranked second and third respectively in the draw.

Marble head enters as the No. 5 seed in Division 2. The Magicians went 12-4 this spring and will be favored to defeat No. 28 Reading (4-12) in their first-round match at home Thursday at 5 p.m.

Another local team begins postseason play on Thursday Masconomet. As the No. 20 seed in Division 2, the Chieftains (5-9) have an uphill battle on the road at No. 13 Scituate (14-3).

Swampcott took third place in the Division 3 tie thanks to a strong 12-4 regular season. The Big Blue awaits the winner of a preliminary round battle between 30th seed Watertown (5-15) and No. 35 Auburn (10-8) that takes place Wednesday.

Finally both Hamilton-Wenham And Ipswich from the Cape Ann League have been seeded in the top half of the Division 4 draft.

The Generals (14-2) will take to the court in Pingree to face 1-15 Stoneham, the No. 29 seed, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Ipswich took the number 14 seed after an 8-8 win during the regular season. Hampden Charter East (8-7), the No. 19 seed, comes to Tigertown on Wednesday for a first-round meeting at 3:30 p.m.

