Sports
David Pastrnak lifts the Czech Republic to victory at the 2024 Hockey World Cup
The party in Prague can last all summer.
On Sunday, David Pastrnak broke a scoreless tie with 10:47 left in the third period as his Czech team took on Switzerland in the gold medal match at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.
David Kampf added an empty net tally with 19 seconds left in regulation time, and Lukas Dostal made 31 saves for his third shutout of the tournament.
Coming to the tournament as the country in eighth place in world hockey, the Czechs' last top-level gold medal came in the men's event in 2010. Since then, they have won three bronzes in 2011, 2012 and 2022.
Nine years after record visitor numbers were set in Prague and Ostrava in 2015, the same two Czech cities will play host in 2024. This time even more passionate fans came out, raise the record by more than 50,000 to 797,727.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
That was reported 76 percent of nations, 10.7 million tuned in to watch the Czechs beat Sweden 7-3 in Saturday's semi-final. Sunday's gold medal game could be even higher after stores closed early to ensure everyone had a chance to watch.
Although they did not suffer a regulation defeat in the preliminary round of the tournament, the Czechs entered the play-offs in third place in Group A, thanks to a 2–1 shootout defeat against the second-placed Swiss on May 13 and a 4-3 defeat in extra time. at the hands of first-place Canada on May 21.
With a roster consisting of players from both the Czech Professional League and the NHL, general manager Petr Nedved made some key additions to his forward line as players were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes joined the roster on May 18, followed by the Boston Bruins Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha on May 20.
It was the second tournament appearance for the 25-year-old Necas, who produced a goal and six assists in his five games. And while Zacha and Pastrnak each scored just one goal, they were both difference makers. Together with Pastrnak's tournament winner, Zacha's goal was the only goal of the match in the Czechs' 1-0 quarter-final victory over the United States on Thursday.
This year marked the first World Cup appearance for Zacha, 27, and the fifth for Pastrnak, 28.
This is always so special. [The tournament] was at home, and I've never played at home, Pastrnak said. It would be very difficult for me to say no. Obviously, if I'm healthy, I'll never say no to the national team.
Two Czechs at very different stages of their careers were included in the media all-star team. Team captain Roman Cervenka, 38, is the last active member of the Czech team that won a gold medal in 2010. And 23-year-old netminder Lukas Dostal, who also received the IIHF Directorate Award as best goaltender, just completed his rookie NHL season with the Anaheim Ducks.
Dostal, the tournament's busiest goaltender, allowed 13 goals on 213 shots in eight games and finished with a .939 save percentage and a 1.58 goals-against average.
Seeking their country's first ever World Cup gold, Swiss Kevin Fiala and Roman Josi were also both named media all-stars and Directorate Award winners as top striker and top defender respectively.
Fiala and Josi joined the team after their NHL teams, the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators, were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With seven goals and 13 points in eight games, Fiala was also named tournament MVP.
In Sunday's bronze medal match, Sweden pulled away late in the third period to beat the defending champions from Canada 4-2. It is the first medal for the Swedes since winning gold in Denmark in 2018, but the rise of the Czechs and Swiss has seen them drop one place to seventh in a crowded section of the 2024 IIHF World Rankings.
With expectations mounting for the return of NHL players to the Winter Olympics in 2026, seeing the Czechs and fifth-ranked Swiss battle for gold at the world championship isn't ideal for the NHL, which opted to cancel the lead-up tournament limit to just four teams. .
While no formal announcement has been made yet regarding locations or tournament structure, these world rankings will not change until the 4 Nations Face-Off features teams from Canada (No. 1), Finland (No. 3) and the United States (No. 6). . ) and Sweden (No. 7) in February 2025.
That said, it's a bit of an apples-and-oranges comparison. It is expected that the 4 Nations rosters will be composed exclusively of NHL rosters, as we saw with the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. From a numbers perspective, the Czechs barely have enough players in the NHL to field a full roster build, and the Swiss would fall far short.
At this point, the World Cup result underlines that anything can happen in Italy in 2026.
