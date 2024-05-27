



CARLSBAD, California. The No. 7 Texas Men's Golf team posted a 2-over-par 290 on Sunday to remain in 11th place after the third round of the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa. Sophomore Christian Maas carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday and climbed to a shared seventh place in the individual rankings after the first 54 holes. The 30-team field at the NCAA Championship was whittled down to the top 15 teams following the conclusion of Sunday's third round. The Longhorns, who entered Sunday's match tied for twelfth, have posted a three-round score of 23 over par 887 (296-301-290). In addition to Maas' performance, the Longhorns also counted scores in the third round of the graduate on Sunday Brian Stark (1-under 71), sophomore Tommy Morrison (2-over 74) and sophomores Keaton Wed (3-over 75). Illinois holds the lead through 54 holes in the team standings with a three-round total of 2-under par 862 (293-287-282). Virginia is second at 4 over par 868 (290-287-291), and Vanderbilt is third at 9 over par 873 (297-286-290). Ohio State's Adam Wallin fired a 3-under 69 on Sunday and owns a two-stroke cushion on the individual rankings with a three-round score of 5-under 211 (68-74-69). Virginia's Ben James (73-71-69) and Stanford's Karl Vilips (69-68-76) are tied for second at 3-under 213. Only 11 players from the field of 156 individuals have played during the first round achieved substandard scores. three rounds. The fourth and final round of stroke play of the 2024 NCAA Championship is scheduled for Monday, May 27, and the individual NCAA champion will be crowned after completing 72 holes of stroke play. Monday's fourth round pits the Longhorns against Georgia Tech and Baylor, with tee times starting at 12:56 PM CT (10:56 AM PT) from the 10th hole. Golf Channel will provide live national television coverage of the final round of stroke play Monday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM CT (3:00 PM to 7:00 PM PT). The top eight teams after Monday's final round of stroke play will advance to the NCAA Match Play Championships. The Longhorns are three strokes behind Florida, which ranks eighth at 20-over 884. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held on Tuesday, May 28, while the NCAA Championship game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29. The setup Sophomore Christian Maas carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday to pace the Longhorns and moved into a tie for seventh in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 1-under-par 21 (74-71-70). Maas opened with three birdies over his first seven holes before falling to even par after a bogey at 9 and a double-bogey at 10. After making four consecutive pars, he birdied holes 15 and 18 to finish at 2 -under .

carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday to pace the Longhorns and moved into a tie for seventh in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 1-under-par 21 (74-71-70). Maas opened with three birdies over his first seven holes before falling to even par after a bogey at 9 and a double-bogey at 10. After making four consecutive pars, he birdied holes 15 and 18 to finish at 2 -under . To graduate Brian Stark fired a 1-under 71 in the third round and climbed 36 spots in the individual rankings to a tie for 73rd with a three-round score of 9-over-par 225 (75-79-71). Stark made three birdies (holes 5, 10 and 11) and was 3-under through 14 holes on Sunday.

fired a 1-under 71 in the third round and climbed 36 spots in the individual rankings to a tie for 73rd with a three-round score of 9-over-par 225 (75-79-71). Stark made three birdies (holes 5, 10 and 11) and was 3-under through 14 holes on Sunday. Sophomore Tommy Morrison posted a 2-over 74 on Sunday and is ranked 60th with a 54-hole total of 8-over-par 224 (74-76-74). Morrison was 2-under through his first six holes and recorded four birdies (holes 5, 6, 10 and 18) during his third round.

posted a 2-over 74 on Sunday and is ranked 60th with a 54-hole total of 8-over-par 224 (74-76-74). Morrison was 2-under through his first six holes and recorded four birdies (holes 5, 6, 10 and 18) during his third round. Sophomore Keaton Wed recorded a 3-over 75 in the third round and is tied for 86th with a three-round score of 11-over-par 227 (77-75-75). Vo recorded four birdies on Sunday (holes 6, 10, 15 and 18).

recorded a 3-over 75 in the third round and is tied for 86th with a three-round score of 11-over-par 227 (77-75-75). Vo recorded four birdies on Sunday (holes 6, 10, 15 and 18). Senior Nathan Petronzio posted a 5-over 77 on Sunday and is ranked 119th with a 54-hole total of 16-over-par 232 (73-82-77). Petronzio made one birdie (hole 11) in his third round.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/5/26/mens-golf-no-7-mens-golf-in-11th-place-after-third-round-at-ncaa-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos