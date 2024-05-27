



UNCW powers past Charleston, 6-4, to capture league-record eighth CAA baseball championship

Box score WILMINGTON, NC (May 26, 2024) UNCW got three RBIs from outfielder Trevor Marsh and a career-best pitching performance from Trace Baker as the second-seeded Seahawks rallied past No. 1 Charleston, 6-4, to clinch their league-record eighth CAA Baseball Championship on Sunday afternoon at Brooks Field. UNCW (39-19) won its sixth conference title since 2012 and passed East Carolina for the most CAA baseball championships in league history. They were the first back-to-back titles since the Seahawks took home trophies in 2018 and 2019. UNCW earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, whose 64-team field will be announced Monday at noon. Charleston (41-14), which won 25 of its last 28 regular-season games to claim the conference regular-season title, awaits a potential NCAA at-large bid on Monday. Marsh was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after going 2-for-4 and driving in three, including a two-run single in the seventh that put the Seahawks ahead and staying 5-4. Baker, who had not worked more than two innings in a game all season, came in relief in the bottom of the third and held the Cougars to an unearned and just three hits over 6.0 frames. The second-year right-hander struck out four and recorded his first win of the year (1-0). Marsh was one of five Seahawks with two hits in the game, and was joined by Jac Croom, Aiden Evans, Tanner Thach and Brock Wills. For Charleston, Avery Neaves went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Kevin Madden went 1-for-3 and drove in a run. UNCW put a run on the board in the top of the first back-to-back singles by Evans, Thach and Marsh. However, Charleston responded quickly, scoring in each of the first three frames. Neaves opened the bottom of the first inning with a double from the right-center fence and came home on Madden's sacrifice fly. Neaves jumped out to a big lead again in the second, giving the Cougars a 3-1 lead by launching a two-run homer to right, which was his 15th.e of the season. Charleston increased the margin to three in the third when Madden reached on an infield single and scored on a Seahawks error with two outs. UNCW climbed back with solo runs over the next two innings. In the fourth, Alec DeMartino walked in the leadoff, advanced to third on an error and scored on Will's grounder. In the fifth, Kevin Jones led off with a walk and was brought in on a sacrifice fly by Evans to narrow the deficit to 4-3. The Seahawks regained the lead in the seventh. Evans led off the inning with a single and Thach followed with a double to left. That set the stage for Marsh, who drove them both in with a single to right. UNCW scored an insurance run in the eighth when Marsh scored on Will's high chop in front of the plate. Luke Craig retired all three batters he faced in the ninth to seal the victory and record his seventh save of the season. CAA ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM Trace Baker, UNCW

Jac Croom, UNCW

Aiden Evans, UNCW

Trotter Harlan, Charleston

Steve Harrington, Hofstra

Aidan Hunter, Charleston

Aidan Kane, Delaware

Cole Mathis, Charleston

Avery Neaves, Charleston

Tanner Thach, UNCW

Most Outstanding Player: Trevor Marsh, UNCW

