Sports
Upcoming events | CERN
May 27June 27 | At CERN | Meyrin and Prvessin | CERN Table Tennis Club | IN FR
CERN 70th anniversary table tennis tournament
30th of May 12:15 | At CERN | Meyrin site | CERN running club | NL & FR
52nd CERN relay race
30th of May 2:30 PM | Sharing knowledge | 513/1-024 and online | IT innovation visits | NL
IEEE mission and activities in today's digital world
30th of May 4:30 PM | Sharing knowledge | Main Auditorium | CERN Colloquium | NL
Quantum gravity and predictions for our universe
May 31 13:30 | Sharing knowledge | 40/S2-C01 – Salle Curie | KT Seminars | NL
Global health: improving access to cancer radiation therapy
Jun 37 | Physics | Main Auditorium | CERN, EPFL, ETHZ, LAPTh, Universities of Bern and Geneva | NL
Strings 2024 Conference
June 4 12:00 (EN) 13:00 (FR) | 40/S2-A01 – Anderson room | CERN psychologists | IN FR
Work Well Feel Well campaign: relieve daily stress / reduce stress quotidienne
June 6 8:00 PM | Sharing knowledge | CERN Science Gateway | CERN70 | NL
CERN70 public event: the case of the (still) mysterious universe (more CERN70 events)
Jun 7 10:00 | Sharing knowledge | CERN Library | Library Events | NL
Meet the authors – Shantha Liyanage, Markus Nordberg & Marilena Streit-Bianchi on
“Great science, innovation and social contributions”
Jun 10 2:00 PM | Sharing knowledge | Council Chamber | TH department | NL
Alvaro at the age of 80
June 1012 | Sharing knowledge | Online | Sustainable HEP | NL
Sustainable HEP 2024 3rd edition
June 1113 | Engineering | CERN | FDF | AND
1st FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) Developer Forum Meeting
Jun 14 2:00 PM | Sharing knowledge | Online | HR learning and development | NL
L&D Micro-talk 11 – Cultivating Emotional Intelligence (EI) in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
July 2, August 2 | Sharing knowledge | Main Auditorium | Summer Student Program | NL
Summer Lecture Program for Students 2024
July 2 July 31 | Sharing knowledge | IT Amphitheater | CERN openlab | NL
CERN openlab summer lecture program for students 2024
July 4th | 8:00 PM | Sharing knowledge | CERN Science Gateway | CERN70 | NL
Public event CERN70: Exploring further machines for new knowledge
6th of July 3:00 PM | At CERN | R3 terrace, Prvessin | Music club | NL & FR
Hartronic Music Festival 2024
Registration now open
September 22Oct 5 | Accelerators | Santa Susanna (ES) | CERN Accelerator School | IN
Introduction to accelerator physics
This is a curated list of events relevant to the CERN community.
More events are available here: home.cern/events
Indico also shows ALL events that occur Today, this week and in one calendar view.
If you would like your event to appear on a list of upcoming Bulletin events, please contact [email protected]
