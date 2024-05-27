Men's lacrosse loses 18-14 to Tufts in the Division III National Championship





PHILADELPHIA, Pa. RIT graduate student John Mozrall scored five points on a goal and four assists in the Tigers 18-14 loss to Tufts in the NCAA Division III Championship game, Sunday. Graduated student Lucas Pilcher scored three goals while junior Ethan Harkins scored a goal and two assists. Graduated student Jake Erikson and oldest Kaden Brunson scored two goals each. Graduated student Allyn French won 12 draws and had nine ground balls and senior Hunter FitzGibbons and graduate student Tanner Winkleman each had two turnovers caused. Sophomore Alex Zborowski made 12 saves in net. HOW IT HAPPENED Charlie Tagliaferri gave the Jumbos a 1-0 lead after 18 seconds with his goal.

Brunson tied the game before Tagliafferi struck again to give Tufts a 2-1 lead.

Sophomore Chase Bruno tied the game at 2-2 on his goal after a sweep from midfield with 10:04 to play in the quarter.

tied the game at 2-2 on his goal after a sweep from midfield with 10:04 to play in the quarter. Tufts scored three straight goals to take a 5–2 lead on Cam Delcristo's goal with 6:31 to play.

Mozrall scored on an assist from Gaston to reduce the deficit to 5-3.

Tufts scored three straight goals to take an 8-3 lead on Garrett Kelly's goal.

Senior Connor Finneran scored in transition and Erickson scored on a feed from Mozrall with 2:12 to play in the opening frame and cut the Jumbo lead to 8–5.

scored in transition and Erickson scored on a feed from Mozrall with 2:12 to play in the opening frame and cut the Jumbo lead to 8–5. Brunson scored his second of the game early in the second quarter to cut the Tuft lead to 8-6.

Garret Kelly gave Tufts a 9-6 lead on his goal with 12:21 to play in the half.

Seniors Dylan Bruno And Ian Dinga and Harkins each scored in a three-goal RIT run, tying the game at 9-9 on Harkins' man-up goal with 8:19 to play in the first half.

And and Harkins each scored in a three-goal RIT run, tying the game at 9-9 on Harkins' man-up goal with 8:19 to play in the first half. Kelly scored his third goal of the first half with 5:33 to play, giving the Jumbos a 10-9 halftime lead.

Chase Beyer scored the first goal of the third quarter to give Tufts an 11-9 lead.

Pilcher scored in transition on an assist from Finneran with 11:47 to play to cut the deficit to 11-10.

Erickson scored his second goal of the game on an assist from Mozrall with 10:36 left to tie the score at 11-11.

Gaston scored on an assist from Pilcher with 6:09 remaining in the third free period to cut the Tufts' lead to 13-12.

Pilcher scored as the shot clock was running out, tying the game at 13-13 in the final four minutes of the quarter.

Tufts scored the first three goals of the fourth quarter to take a 16-13 lead on Kelly's goal with 6:50 to play.

Pilcher scored on an assist from Mozrall to cut Tufts' lead to 16-14 with 4:59 to play, but Tufts scored two goals in the final two minutes to make it an 18-14 final. GAME NOTES Today was RIT's fifth national championship game since 2013 and third in four years.

RIT and Tufts combined to score 13 goals in the first quarter, which is the most goals scored in an opening quarter in DIII Championship history.

Gaston tied the program record for points in a season, finishing with 111 points.

Tufts beat RIT, 55-40.

RIT went 21-for-25 on clearing attempts and 1-for-2 on man-up.

Chase Bruno , Connor Finneran and Gaston each had a goal and an assist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ritathletics.com/news/2024/5/26/mens-lacrosse-loses-18-14-to-tufts-in-division-iii-national-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos