The development strategies of amateur table tennis competitions in China based on the SWOT-AHP model: a case study in Shanghai

Competitors must be officially registered with the ATTM and managers must be full-time or part-time race managers employed by the ATTM. Participants are expected to understand the questionnaire and voluntarily participate in the study. Shanghai has 16 districts, consisting of seven urban districts, eight suburban districts and one semi-urban semi-suburban district. For sampling purposes, this semi-urban and semi-suburban district is classified as a city district. Therefore, we used stratified random sampling, with four urban districts and four suburban districts randomly selected. Then, 24 matches were randomly selected in each district and participants who met the inclusion criteria were selected for each match. Ultimately, 550 participants and 80 managers were included from 30 competitions.

SWOT-AHP hybrid model

SWOT analysis is a strategic method used to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of a given situation, while also identifying both opportunities and threats by considering internal and external factors that influence the problem environment. This approach integrates positive and negative aspects from both internal and external sources to fully assess the situation and promote success32. However, SWOT analyzes only provide qualitative analysis, while few include quantitative analyses. Furthermore, due to the complicated nature of planning processes involving numerous criteria and interdependencies, this analytical method may not be used adequately.33.34. Combining SWOT with AHP can solve this problem.

AHP is a multi-criteria decision technique (MCDM) developed by Saaty for analyzing complex decision-making problems. The process involves several phases: structuring the problem, identifying the key decision-making factors, assessing the significance of these factors, and integrating the weights of all decision-making factors.35. AHP offers several advantages, such as the versatility of goal setting options and the ability for both qualitative and quantitative analysis of choice qualities.36. Consequently, it structures the problem, identifies the decision-making factors, measures their importance and synthesizes them all. AHP is undoubtedly one of the most practical MCDM methods37. In particular, when evaluated against other decision-making methods based on predetermined relevant criteria, AHP shows significant effectiveness38. However, one of the main disadvantages of AHP is that the generated rankings can be changed. Moreover, several studies have reported that the hierarchical structure lacks flexibility and is not suitable for modeling complex scenarios39.40.

AHP can be combined with a SWOT analysis that lacks quantitative analysis41.42. One study shows that SWOT and MCDA are often combined, with a mix of SWOT and AHP being the most common41. Each SWOT group can be formulated into a pairwise comparison matrix, and AHP is used to determine the weight of the SWOT factors43. The hybrid SWOT-AHP model has also been successfully applied in research in various fields30.44including major sporting events31.

Factors generation

Figure 1 illustrates the process of generating the SWOT factors. Specifically, we designed the ATTM Development Status Questionnaire, which was distributed to participants and event managers to collect information about participants' characteristics and their experiences. The questionnaire survey was conducted from July to October 2019. We also used search terms such as amateur sports competition*, mass sports competition* and mass sports event* to search for relevant literature in WOS (Web of Science) and CNKI (China National Knowledge Infrastructure) to identify potential SWOT factors . In addition, five experts from China Table Tennis College and Shanghai University of Sport evaluated and screened the initially identified factors. All five are experts in table tennis research, three are professors, two are associate professors, three have PhDs, two have master's degrees and all have more than 10 years of experience in the field. Ultimately, we identified twenty factors that have the most direct impact on the development of the ATTM (Table 1).

Figure 1 The SWOT indicator identifies the process.

Table 1 The factors of SWOT-AHP.

Ethical approval was waived for this study according to the requirements of the Shanghai Sport University Ethical Application Guidelines. All participants signed a written informed consent. Furthermore, this study was a low-risk sporting event investigation that did not involve sensitive information, and all subjects were assured of confidentiality and anonymity.

Furthermore, all methods were performed according to relevant guidelines and regulations.

SWOT-AHP Model Assessment Matrix Construction

Distributing the “ATTM Development Strategy Environment Expert Assignment Questionnaire” to the experts of China Table Tennis College, Shanghai University of Sport, using Saaty's point scale45 (Table 2) to compare and assign values ​​to each element in SWOT, that is, to complete the following discrimination: (1) Comparison of the two factors (2) The specific assignment of the degree of importance of the two factors. The expert group used the Saaty point scale45 to compare two factors to obtain the rating matrix of S, W, O and T. The constructed rating matrix is ​​as follows (Figure 2).

Table 2 Scales for the pairwise comparisons.

Figure 2 The hierarchical structure of SWOT-AHP.

Checking weight and consistency

The consistency ratio (CR) is used to assess the effectiveness of measuring respondents' answers, as they can provide inconsistent answers. Yaahp software (version 10.1) was used to perform AHP and consistency tests and determine the weight of each factor. The geometric mean was used to aggregate individual priorities in group decision making. The geometric mean was used because it is considered more reliable when assessing priorities46. Here are the steps and methods for the calculation22.45:

Construct comparison matrix A:

The final ranking is displayed in a weighted matrix, where each element aij (in row i, column j) indicates the relative weight assigned. Accordingly, the inverse (1/aij) is assigned as element aji. For each case where i=j, the value of aij =1.

$$\text{A}=\left({a}_{ij}\right)=\left[\begin{array}{cc}\begin{array}{c}\begin{array}{ccc}{a}_{11}& {a}_{12}& \cdots \end{array}\\ \begin{array}{ccc}{a}_{21}& {a}_{22}& \cdots \end{array}\\ \begin{array}{ccc}\vdots & \vdots & \ddots \end{array}\end{array}& \begin{array}{c}{a}_{1n}\\ {a}_{2n}\\ \vdots \end{array}\\ \begin{array}{ccc}{a}_{n1}& {a}_{n2}& \dots \end{array}& {a}_{nn}\end{array}\right]$$

Consistency Test Formula:

The maximum eigenvalue formulation is as follows:

$${\lambda }_{max}=\frac{1}{n}\sum_{i=1}^{n}\frac{AW}{{W}_{i}}$$

n represents the number of layers of the matrix, and Wi represents the value of the weight coefficient.

Combined with the formula to calculate the consistency index (CI) which can be used to analyze the deviation consistency index of any matrix:

$$CI=\frac{{\lambda }_{max}-n}{n-1}$$

CR: Calculation of CR requires an arbitrary index (RI), and the distribution of RI values ​​is shown in Table 3:

Table 3 RI distribution table.

The formula for calculating the consistency ratio is as follows:

If CR0.1, the consistency test is passed; on the contrary, if CR>0.1 the consistency test is failed.

Factor intensity and strategic quadrilateral

The factor intensity represents the magnitude of the effect and is determined by the estimated strength. The intensity can thus be calculated as the product of the estimated strength and the estimated weight: intensity=estimated strengthweight. The approximate strength is indicated on a scale of [ 4, 4], with positive values ​​corresponding to S and O, and negative values ​​corresponding to W and T. The higher the absolute value of the estimated strength, the greater the intensity. The above five experts received the expert questionnaire on the intensity of factors affecting the development of ATTM, to assess the intensity of each factor from the second layer. They assigned positive values ​​to the factors that promoted the development of ATTM and negative values ​​to the factors that hindered the development of ATTM. The greater the absolute value of the positive value, the more favorable for the development of ATTM, while the negative value is the opposite.

The coordinate system is established based on the total strength of S, W, O and T. The strategic quadrilateral can be created by connecting S, W, O and T on the respective semi-axes of the coordinate system. S, W, O and T correspond to the total intensity of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, respectively.

The strategic vector (, )

In the SWOT-AHP hierarchical structure model, the strategic azimuth () can assess the strategic type, and the strategic strength coefficient can assess the strategy strength. In the polar coordinates of the strategic type and the strategic strength spectrum, the coordinates (,) form a strategic vector with azimuth and polar radius.

The calculation procedures are as follows:

Coordinates of the center of gravity:

$${\text{P(X,Y)}} = {\text{P}}\left( {\sum \frac{{x_{i} }}{4},\sum \frac{{y_{ i} }}{4}} \right)$$

Calculation of strategic azimuth:

$$\theta = {\text{arctan Y}}/{\text{X}}\left( {0 \en \theta \en \pi } \right)$$

where the xi and yi are the coordinates of S, W, O and T in the strategic quadrilateral, respectively.

The calculation of the strategic positive intensity is:

$${\text{U}} = {\text{S}}{\prime} \times {\text{O}}{\prime}$$

The calculation of the strategic negative intensity is:

$${\text{V}} = {\text{W}}{\prime} \times {\text{T}}{\prime}$$

The strategic intensity coefficient is:

$$\rho = {\text{U}}/\left( {{\text{U}} + {\text{V}}} \right)$$

The values ​​of the strategic strength coefficient () range from 0<1, which can reflect the implementation strength of the strategy type, and it is generally judged in combination with 0.5.When the >0.5, breakthrough strategies can be adopted, while <0.5, a conservative strategy can be adopted.