James Laurinaitis willing to teach Ohio State players a lesson in EA Sports College Football

James Laurinaitis is up to his old tricks again at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

No, the Butkus Award winner, three-time All-American and eight-year NFL veteran isn't taking his shoes out of the closet. Instead, he dusts off his PlayStation controller, even though it might need an update.

I don't plan on purchasing a system. I don't know what PlayStation was on now, Laurinaitis said Bishop and friends on 97.1 the Fan. We could be underway, are we at five? That sounds good. I'm sure they have one in the Woody. I'm almost certain they have one in the Woody. They get the game there and then I have to teach these young kids a lesson.

With the revival of EA Sports college football games this July in the form of EA Sports College Football, Laurinaitis is ready to revive his skills from NCAA Football 07 and 08 and show Ohio State players his skills on the stick to show.

I was crazy during the game, I just want to get that out there, Laurinaitis said. I also want to make it clear that I destroyed one Marcus Freeman in the game. Marcus often got very upset because my speed was better than him. I said, Listen, don't blame me, blame the nerd who made it. But yeah, I guess I need to teach these guys a lesson.

I need to teach these young kids a lesson. James Laurinaitis on EA Sports College Football

Laurinaitis is part of an exclusive club when it comes to the original EA NCAA franchise and was one of 24 players from 2003 through 2014 to achieve a 99 overall rating. He joined Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow as the two players on NCAA Football 09 to earn the highest possible rating.

Laurinaitis joked about the bragging rights he gets from members of the Ohio State secondary who love to talk, saying it's mainly more ammunition against his former teammate and current Notre Dame head coach.

A lot of times DBs talk a lot (Davison Igbinosun), some of these guys just want to chat. I'm like, look (at my overall rating of 99). When you get there, text me,” Laurinaitis said, laughing. No, I don't. I saw it posted the other day and I think I sent it to Marcus because that irritates him too. And you know what's sad is that he now has the ultimate flex because he's flying somewhere private to speak.

Growing up, Laurinaitis made good use of the Dynasty mode, Create a Team, and Create a Player features while playing the game. As many who played can imagine, that meant drafting an overpowered quarterback or two.

They're all fun because basically every time I made a right-handed version of Michael Vick in Create aPlayer, Laurinaitis said. With better accuracy. And I was going to create a dynasty mode, I didn't want to make it too unrealistic and be Minnesota, but no, let's do Big Ten expansion, let's add a team called the Minnesota State Mavericks to this thing. Put them in the Big Ten, purple and gold uniforms, which look cute, and get to make the uniform. And of course you gotta get a 6-5 mix of Michael Vick and Vince Young and let's win the Heisman.

Back to the current game, there has been some online debate about Ohio States' place in the new game's trailer after two clips showed Lathan Ransom stiff-arming Michigan and Illinois hoisting the Illibuck trophy, something which it hasn't done since 2007. .

Laurinaitis made sure to poke Ransomin in a light-hearted yet motivating way.

There has already been a lot of discussion about the trailer and the (lack of) respect for the state of Ohio. I don't have time to go into all that, Laurinaitis said. I said something to Lathan, I'll just say it. I said something to Lathan. I just said, Wow, wow.

Ohio States' new linebackers coach is ready to let the players in his room discover just how talented he is in college football games.

Guys like CJ Hicks brag about their Madden skills, Laurinaitis said. I say, look dude, I don't have Madden anymore, what are we talking about? But when it comes to NCAA, yes, that could be (what I need to do).