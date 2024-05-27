2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships: Watch, Brackets, Schedule





For the first time in program history, the University of Chicago captured the 2024 DIII women's tennis team national title after defeating Wesleyan 5-3. The Maroons finished their first national championship season with a 23–1 record and a 16-game win streak. The DIII Women's Singles/Doubles Championship kicks off on Saturday, May 25 with the Rounds of 32 and 16 in Singles and the Round of 16 in Doubles leading up to the final on Monday, May 27. The full list of singles/doubles selections was released on NCAA .com on Wednesday, May 8. Watch live on NCAA.com. Brackets, roster information, schedules and complete team championship history can be found below. 2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships MORE BRACKETS: Interactive team bracket | Printable Team Bracket | Ankle brace | Double bracket 2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships Schedule Always Oriental Singles/doubles championship schedule Release selections (individuals): Wednesday May 8 | Complete list of singles and doubles selections

Wednesday May 8 | Complete list of singles and doubles selections Round of 32 and 16 in singles, Round of 16 in doubles: Saturday May 25

Saturday May 25 Quarter-finals and semi-finals in singles, quarter-finals in doubles: Sunday May 26 | 6 p.m

Sunday May 26 | 6 p.m Singles Championships, Semi-Finals and Doubles Championships:Monday May 27 | 10am| Watch live Team championship schedule: Selection show (teams) :Monday May 6 | Look here

:Monday May 6 | Look here First round | Thursday May 9

| Thursday May 9 First round | Friday May 10 Stevens 5 East Nazarene 0 Skidmore 5 Baruch 0 Middlebury 5 ,Colby Sawyer 0 Redlands 5 ,Alfred 0 NC Wesleyan 5 ,Pitt.-Greensburg 0 UT-Dallas 5, Albright 0 TCNJ 5, Manhattanville 0 drew 5, UMass Boston 0 Whitman 4, Endicot 0 Mary Washington 4, SUNY New Paltz 0

| Friday May 10 Second round | Friday May 10

| Friday May 10 Second round | Saturday May 11 Emory 5 NC Wesleyan 0 Amherst 5 Skidmore0 Johns Hopkins 5 Williams 4 Wesleyan (CT) 5 ,Stevens0 Middlebury 5 TCNJ0 WITH 5, Whitman 0 Trinity (TX) 5, Christopher Nieuwpoort 1 Washington & Lee 5, UT-Dallas 0 Pomona-Pitzer 6, Draw 0 Redlands 5, Mary Washington 1

| Saturday May 11 Third round | Saturday May 11

| Saturday May 11 Third round | Sunday May 12

| Sunday May 12 Quarter finals: Monday May 20

Monday May 20 Semi-finals: Tuesday May 21

Championship: Thursday May 23 Selection information The Women's Team Championship consists of 49 teams in a single elimination bracket. Individual championships include 32 singles and 16 doubles teams. Team:The teams play a single-elimination tournament, with the first, second and third rounds played at non-predetermined locations. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final rounds will be played at a predetermined location. All matches will have a 3-6 format: three doubles matches with an eight-match pro set (with a tiebreak at 7-7), no ad scoring where each match is valued at one team point, and six singles matches, each valued at one team point , best-of-three sets played, no ad score. All matches are played by decision. Individual: All matches will be best of three sets unless otherwise decided by the Men's and Women's Tennis Committees. No-ad scoring will be used for all matches and a tiebreak of seven points for six matches. DIII women's tennis regional rankings History of team championships Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won its third championship in six years in 2023. Check out the full history of the DIII Women's Tennis Team Championship below: YEAR CHAMPION SCORE SECOND PLACE HOST OR SITE 2023 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-3 UChicago Orlando, FL. 2022 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-1 UChicago Orlando, FL. 2021 Emory 5-0 Wesleyan (CT) Chattanooga, Tenn. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 — — — 2019 Wesleyan (CT) 5-4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Kalamazoo, Mich. 2018 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5-4 Emory Claremont, California. 2017 Williams 5-4 Emory Chattanooga, Tenn. 2016 Emory 5-4 Williams Kalamazoo, Mich. 2015 Williams 5-4 Emory Mason, Ohio 2014 Emory 5-1 Amherst Claremont, California. 2013 Williams 5-2 Emory Kalamazoo, Mich. 2012 Williams 5-2 Chicago Cary, NC 2011 Williams 5-4 Amherst Claremont, California. 2010 Williams 5-0 Emory Fredricksburg, Va. 2009 Williams 5-2 Amherst Lawrenceville, Georgia. 2008 Williams 5-4 Washington and Lee St. Peter, Minn. 2007 Washington and Lee 5-2 Amherst Mary Washington 2006 Emory 5-1 Washington and Lee Santa Cruz, California. 2005 Emory 5-3 Used to be. & Lee Kalamazoo 2004 Emory 5-0 Amherst Rhodes 2003 Emory 5-1 Used to be. & Lee Redlands, California. 2002 Williams 6-3 Emory Dear Briar 2001 Williams 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Trinity (Tex.) 2000 Trinity (Tex.) 5-4 UC San Diego Gust of wind. Adolf 1999 Amherst 5-2 Williams TCNJ 1998 Skidmore 5-1 Kenyon Used to be. & Lee 1997 Kenyon 6-3 Trinity (Tex.) Pomona, California. 1996 Emory 5-1 Used to be. & Lee Kalamazoo 1995 Kenyon 5-4 UC San Diego Dear Briar 1994 UC San Diego 7-2 Williams Kalamazoo 1993 Kenyon 7-2 Gust of wind. Adolf Carleton 1992 Pomona Pitzer 5-4 Kenyon Kalamazoo 1991 Mary Washington 5-4 Gust of wind. Adolf Emory 1990 Gust of wind. Adolf 5-4 UC San Diego TCNJ 1989 UC San Diego 8-1 Kenyon Claremont MS 1988 Mary Washington 7-2 Kenyon Emory 1987 UC San Diego 6-3 Western Kalamazoo 1986 TCNJ 6-3 Western Kalamazoo 1985 UC San Diego 8-1 Davidson Haverford 1984 Davidson 15-14 UC San Diego Kalamazoo 1983 Principia 17-13 UNC Greensboro Claremont MS 1982 Western 18-15 UC San Diego Jackson, ma'am. Texas A&M wins the 2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championship Everything you need to know for the 2024 NCAA DI Women's Tennis Championships, which took place May 16-25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. READ MORE Nova Southeastern wins first-ever NCAA DII women's tennis national championship Complete information for the 2024 NCAA DII Women's Tennis Championship, including tournament, schedule and results. READ MORE 2024 DIII Women's Tennis Championships Selections Announced (Individuals) The NCAA Division III Womens Tennis Committee has selected the individuals who will compete in the singles and doubles competition of the 2024 NCAA Division III Womens Tennis Championships. READ MORE

