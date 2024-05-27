Sports
2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships: Watch, Brackets, Schedule
For the first time in program history, the University of Chicago captured the 2024 DIII women's tennis team national title after defeating Wesleyan 5-3. The Maroons finished their first national championship season with a 23–1 record and a 16-game win streak.
The DIII Women's Singles/Doubles Championship kicks off on Saturday, May 25 with the Rounds of 32 and 16 in Singles and the Round of 16 in Doubles leading up to the final on Monday, May 27. The full list of singles/doubles selections was released on NCAA .com on Wednesday, May 8.
Watch live on NCAA.com.
Brackets, roster information, schedules and complete team championship history can be found below.
2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships
MORE BRACKETS: Interactive team bracket | Printable Team Bracket | Double bracket
2024 NCAA DIII Women's Tennis Championships Schedule
Singles/doubles championship schedule
- Release selections (individuals):Wednesday May 8 | Complete list of singles and doubles selections
- Round of 32 and 16 in singles, Round of 16 in doubles:Saturday May 25
- Quarter-finals and semi-finals in singles, quarter-finals in doubles:Sunday May 26 | 6 p.m
- Singles Championships, Semi-Finals and Doubles Championships:Monday May 27 | 10am| Watch live
Team championship schedule:
- Selection show (teams):Monday May 6 | Look here
- First round | Thursday May 9
- First round | Friday May 10
- Stevens 5East Nazarene 0
- Skidmore 5Baruch 0
- Middlebury 5,Colby Sawyer 0
- Redlands 5,Alfred 0
- NC Wesleyan 5,Pitt.-Greensburg 0
- UT-Dallas 5,Albright 0
- TCNJ 5, Manhattanville 0
- drew 5,UMass Boston 0
- Whitman 4,Endicot 0
- Mary Washington 4, SUNY New Paltz 0
- Second round | Friday May 10
- Second round | Saturday May 11
- Emory 5NC Wesleyan 0
- Amherst 5Skidmore0
- Johns Hopkins 5Williams 4
- Wesleyan (CT) 5,Stevens0
- Middlebury 5TCNJ0
- WITH 5, Whitman 0
- Trinity (TX) 5, Christopher Nieuwpoort 1
- Washington & Lee 5, UT-Dallas 0
- Pomona-Pitzer 6, Draw 0
- Redlands 5, Mary Washington 1
- Third round | Saturday May 11
- Third round | Sunday May 12
- Quarter finals: Monday May 20
-
Semi-finals: Tuesday May 21
- Championship: Thursday May 23
Selection information
The Women's Team Championship consists of 49 teams in a single elimination bracket. Individual championships include 32 singles and 16 doubles teams.
Team:The teams play a single-elimination tournament, with the first, second and third rounds played at non-predetermined locations. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final rounds will be played at a predetermined location. All matches will have a 3-6 format: three doubles matches with an eight-match pro set (with a tiebreak at 7-7), no ad scoring where each match is valued at one team point, and six singles matches, each valued at one team point , best-of-three sets played, no ad score. All matches are played by decision.
Individual: All matches will be best of three sets unless otherwise decided by the Men's and Women's Tennis Committees. No-ad scoring will be used for all matches and a tiebreak of seven points for six matches.
DIII women's tennis regional rankings
History of team championships
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps won its third championship in six years in 2023. Check out the full history of the DIII Women's Tennis Team Championship below:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|SECOND PLACE
|HOST OR SITE
|2023
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-3
|UChicago
|Orlando, FL.
|2022
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-1
|UChicago
|Orlando, FL.
|2021
|Emory
|5-0
|Wesleyan (CT)
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2020
|Canceled due to COVID-19
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Wesleyan (CT)
|5-4
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2018
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|5-4
|Emory
|Claremont, California.
|2017
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Chattanooga, Tenn.
|2016
|Emory
|5-4
|Williams
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2015
|Williams
|5-4
|Emory
|Mason, Ohio
|2014
|Emory
|5-1
|Amherst
|Claremont, California.
|2013
|Williams
|5-2
|Emory
|Kalamazoo, Mich.
|2012
|Williams
|5-2
|Chicago
|Cary, NC
|2011
|Williams
|5-4
|Amherst
|Claremont, California.
|2010
|Williams
|5-0
|Emory
|Fredricksburg, Va.
|2009
|Williams
|5-2
|Amherst
|Lawrenceville, Georgia.
|2008
|Williams
|5-4
|Washington and Lee
|St. Peter, Minn.
|2007
|Washington and Lee
|5-2
|Amherst
|Mary Washington
|2006
|Emory
|5-1
|Washington and Lee
|Santa Cruz, California.
|2005
|Emory
|5-3
|Used to be. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|2004
|Emory
|5-0
|Amherst
|Rhodes
|2003
|Emory
|5-1
|Used to be. & Lee
|Redlands, California.
|2002
|Williams
|6-3
|Emory
|Dear Briar
|2001
|Williams
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Trinity (Tex.)
|2000
|Trinity (Tex.)
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Gust of wind. Adolf
|1999
|Amherst
|5-2
|Williams
|TCNJ
|1998
|Skidmore
|5-1
|Kenyon
|Used to be. & Lee
|1997
|Kenyon
|6-3
|Trinity (Tex.)
|Pomona, California.
|1996
|Emory
|5-1
|Used to be. & Lee
|Kalamazoo
|1995
|Kenyon
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|Dear Briar
|1994
|UC San Diego
|7-2
|Williams
|Kalamazoo
|1993
|Kenyon
|7-2
|Gust of wind. Adolf
|Carleton
|1992
|Pomona Pitzer
|5-4
|Kenyon
|Kalamazoo
|1991
|Mary Washington
|5-4
|Gust of wind. Adolf
|Emory
|1990
|Gust of wind. Adolf
|5-4
|UC San Diego
|TCNJ
|1989
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Kenyon
|Claremont MS
|1988
|Mary Washington
|7-2
|Kenyon
|Emory
|1987
|UC San Diego
|6-3
|Western
|Kalamazoo
|1986
|TCNJ
|6-3
|Western
|Kalamazoo
|1985
|UC San Diego
|8-1
|Davidson
|Haverford
|1984
|Davidson
|15-14
|UC San Diego
|Kalamazoo
|1983
|Principia
|17-13
|UNC Greensboro
|Claremont MS
|1982
|Western
|18-15
|UC San Diego
|Jackson, ma'am.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-women/article/2024-05-26/2024-ncaa-diii-womens-tennis-championships-how-watch-bracket-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
