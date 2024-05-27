T20 World Cup | Can cricket make its debut in baseball-loving America?





New Delhi: Cricket, a popular pastime in the United States in the mid-19th century, is returning to North American shores in a big way via the T20 Word Cup, but it could leave an impression on local audiences who know little to nothing ? about the men's game? Globally, cricket is driven by India, but the International Cricket Council sees huge potential in the US market, claiming there are already 30 million fans following the game in the huge country. The T20 showpiece is also seen as an important stepping stone to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where cricket will make a comeback after 128 years when the big event kicks off on June 1. A total of 16 matches will be played across three locations – New York, Dallas and Lauderhill – with a majority of 55 matches scheduled in the Caribbean, including the knockouts. On day three of the competition, South Africa and Sri Lanka will compete in New York, where the first ever international cricket match between the US and Canada was held in 1844. It was a phase when the sport was widely played across America before a much faster alternative in baseball rose to prominence during the Civil War in the 1860s. “..(T20) it's entertainment and that's what people are looking for. That's what Americans are looking for, you know, they want entertainment,” says legendary West Indian Brian Lara, one of the most recognizable cricketers in the world, but one who admits that he could walk through Miami without looking twice. “You know, you talk to an American and I've done that many times and they say, 'You play a game for five days and then you end up in a draw? What's that all about?' So it is difficult,” he explains the challenge of selling Test cricket to an American, who may warm up to the shortest format. A few weeks of international cricket in a foreign country will not be enough to generate long-term interest from local audiences and for the game to grow beyond the South Asian and Caribbean expat community, stakeholders will need more time. For a beginner, cricket can be quite complex to understand, especially when you are introduced to 'third man', 'fine leg' or 'deep mid-wicket', some of the terms used for the many field placements in the game. The ICC is pulling out all the stops to engage with the American public, whether it's bringing on board eight-time Olympic gold-winning sprinter Usain Bolt as a World Cup ambassador or promoting the event during the recent Formula 1 race in Miami. To distract the average American household from the world of baseball, NFL and NBA, cricket will have to grow at the grassroots level. “I definitely think the game can grow in the US. When you have a presence in a country, people are drawn to it and want to know more about it,” Bolt, who belongs to the cricket-loving Caribbean, told PTI in a recent interview. The Americans certainly have one reason to follow the event. Their team, which consists mainly of players of South Asian and Caribbean descent, will make its World Cup debut. Venu Pisike, head of USA Cricket, believes the ICC event will bring much-needed awareness to the game, but ultimately it is the lure of competing in the 2028 Olympics that will draw masses to the sport. “Until now, cricket has mainly been an expat game, but with the marketing and promotional activities during the World Cup, there is some momentum and the World Cup will certainly increase the opportunities to expand the game in the US,” Pisike said. “Certainly the World Cup brings a lot of awareness and the opportunity for cricket to participate in the Olympics will definitely attract the community because the US is a huge sporting country. “Olympics is the main area that all sports organizations are focusing on as cricket moves into the Olympics, which will actually provide more opportunities to expand the sport between the World Cup and the Olympics,” Pisike added. The American team selected for the tournament compensates for a bunch of semi-professionals who rely on full-time jobs to run their families. That will have to change if the sport is to appeal to a broader audience in America, says Indian-born American team member Nisarg Patel. 'What ultimately needs to change in the US is that an American child in high school needs to see a future in the game. There are so many sports in America, the country was built on Olympic medals. “For cricket to succeed, we have to show them that there is a career in playing cricket,” said the spinner, who works full-time at a medical research firm in Los Angeles. The launch of Major League Cricket last year, the sport's first professional competition in the country, was a big step in that direction. However, it would be a monumental challenge for the ICC and other stakeholders to capture the imagination of people in a country with an already busy and developed sporting landscape. Published May 27, 2024, 8:08 am IS

