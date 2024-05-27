How does the College Football Playoff work? Rules, dates, more

For the first time in a decade, college football has changed the way it determines its champion. If you've been living off the grid, the field will be expanded from four to twelve teams in the fall of 2024.

The 13-member selection committee remains in place and its mission is essentially the same as ever, according to the College Football Playoff:

“The job of the selection committee will be to select the best teams, rank the teams for inclusion in the playoffs and select other bowl games, and then assign the teams to locations.”

Here's everything you need to know about how that will actually work.

Who will qualify for the college football playoffs?

The five highest-ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams earn a spot in the 12-team bracket. There is no limit to the number of teams from one conference that can qualify. The rules also do not guarantee spots for certain conferences. However, the champions from the Big 12, SEC, ACC and Big Ten will almost certainly qualify routinely, along with the highest-ranked champion from the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, Sun Belt, Mid-American Conference or Conference USA.

There is no minimum ranking requirement for the five highest-ranked conference champions. For example, there could be a conference champion at No. 23 who is the fifth-highest ranked league winner and earns a spot in the playoffs – at the expense of the committee's No. 12 team.

How does sowing work?

The four highest-ranked conference champions earn the top four seeds and receive a bye in the first round. The other eight teams play in the first round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or “at other locations designated by the higher-ranked institution.”

That means any team that doesn't earn the luxury of a first-round bye will have to win four straight games to win the national championship. If a team lost in the conference championship game and played in four consecutive playoff games, it would have played an unprecedented total of 17 games.

Editor's Choices

Be careful not to confuse the placement with the selection committee's ranking. The 13-member committee will still publish its weekly top 25, which will be used to determine the highest-ranked conference champions. However, that means if Georgia wins the SEC and is ranked No. 1 by the selection committee, and Alabama loses that game and is No. 3 in the CFP rankings – or even No. 2! — the Tide is seeded No. 5 behind three other conference champions and Georgia.

(Read that again, please.)

An independent like Notre Dame can't earn a first-round bye because it can't win a conference title. That includes Washington State and Oregon State, which have a temporary scheduling agreement with the Mountain West and can compete for the national championship, but are not eligible to win the MWC and do not form their own league, per NCAA and CFP rules .

Once the teams have been placed on Selection Day, the placements are final. There will be no reseeding.

What about resits?

No changes will be made to prevent rematches or matches between schools from the same conference.

How does the brace work?

First round (all home games)

Friday December 20 and Saturday December 21

No. 12 seed at No. 5 seed

No. 9 seed at No. 8 seed

No. 11 seed at No. 6 seed

No. 10 seed at No. 7 seed

Top stories of the week Get exclusive access to thousands of premium articles every year from top writers.

Can the Cavs keep Donovan Mitchell?

Off-season pricing: NFC's best and worst deals

Real or not? Unexpected MLB prospects

More ESPN+ content

Quarterfinals

Tuesday December 31 and Wednesday January 1, 2025

No. 4 seed will play the winner of No. 12 vs. No. 5

No. 1 seed plays winner of No. 9 vs. No. 8

No. 3 seed plays winner of No. 11 vs. No. 6

No. 2 seed plays winner No. 10 vs. No. 7

Semi-finals

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

What should I know about the selection committee?

There are six former coaches and players in the group, six sitting athletics directors representing seven conferences (including one from each Power 4 league) and one former sportswriter:

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel (committee chair).

Nevada coach Chris Ault

Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk

Former Wake Forest coach Jim Grobe

Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler.

Former sports journalist Kelly Whiteside

Will Shields, former All-American lineman from Nebraska

Gary Pinkel, former Toledo and Missouri coach

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades

Virginia athletic director Carla Williams

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek

Former Oregon State and Nebraska coach Mike Riley

Former Arizona State All-American guard Randall McDaniel

How long are their terms? Committee members serve a three-year term.

Get your favorite live sports, stories and originals with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Upgrade to a Disney Bundle subscription and start streaming something for everyone today!

When do they meet? The committee members will meet every Monday and part of Tuesday morning to determine each of their six weekly rankings, beginning on November 5.

What is their protocol? When circumstances indicate that teams are comparable, committee members should consider the following:

Won championships

Strength of the scheme

Head-to-head competition

Comparative results of common opponents (without boosting the margin of victory)

Other relevant factors, such as the unavailability of key players and coaches, which may have affected a team's performance during the season or are likely to affect its post-season performance

These factors are not weighed and an individual committee member may attach greater importance to one factor than the person sitting next to him.

What is their refusal policy?

If a committee member or an immediate family member (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching or administrative staff or is a player at a school, that committee member will be withdrawn. Withdrawn members may not vote for those teams and may only answer factual questions about that school. Withdrawn committee members may not be present in the room during deliberations about the selection or placement of that team. They are also not allowed to participate in discussions about which bowl game that team might be assigned to.

How is the voting done?

Voting takes place electronically on the members' individual laptops and is done by secret ballot. No one knows how anyone else in the room voted unless they choose to share it. Voting typically involves approximately seven rounds of voting. The voters start with a small group of teams, rank them, and start with the highest-ranked teams placed in groups of three or four. They keep repeating that process until 25 teams are ranked.

What metrics do they use?

There is no one metric that ensures one team gets a spot above another. Instead, it's a subjective analysis of a plethora of statistics available to the committee members of a company called SportSource Analytics. Each FBS team has a “team sheet” that lists its stats and strength of schedule, along with its situational record (i.e. 3-1 against current CFP Top 25 teams). There are ranks for offense, defense, special teams and efficiency.

How are teams assigned to bowl games?

The six New Year's bowl games – Rose, Orange, Sugar, Cotton, Fiesta and Peach bowls – are still part of the CFP. For the quarterfinals, the committee will assign the four highest-ranked conference champions to four of those bowls on selection day immediately after the bracket is set. These teams are seeded taking into account historical bowl affiliations and seeding.

The No. 1 seed will receive preferential treatment for its bowl slot and will not be at a geographic disadvantage. Most recently, the Sugar Bowl has had a contractual agreement with the SEC and the Big 12, while the Rose maintains a relationship with the Big Ten (or Washington State and Oregon State of what's left of the Pac-12).

The Dutch team is organizing a semi-final this year, together with the Cotton Bowl.

When are the rankings?

The selection committee will announce the first of six rankings on November 5. They will be announced every following Tuesday.

The final rankings will be announced on December 8.

When are the College Football Playoff games?

First round (on campus)

Friday, December 20, 2024: one match (evening)

Saturday, December 21, 2024: three matches (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Wednesday, January 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semi-finals

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)

Friday, January 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, January 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta