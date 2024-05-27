Olympic highlights 27-05-2024





As part of the licensing agreement between the IOC and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) is a special collection of Looney Tunes products created and recently unveiled for the Spanish team. The COE and WBDGCP have agreed that COE partner Joma may use the license to create a special clothing line around the Olympic theme. The collection was unveiled in Parque Warner Madrid with a parade of different athletes. All details here. Badminton player Carolina Marn receives the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports 2024. Mrs. Marn, recently named Queen of Europe, is an Olympic champion (Rio 2016), three-time world champion and seven-time European champion. All details hereAnd here on the website of the Spanish Badminton Federation. ORGANIZATIONAL COMMITTEES FOR THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 At the 77e Cannes Film Festival Paris 2024 and the IOC announced that brothers Jules and Gdon Naudet have been selected to produce the official film of Paris 2024. For the first time, the film is preceded by a documentary series that invites the people of France behind the scenes of the world's largest sporting event. The series is broadcast on France Tlvisions and produced by Elphant Adventures. For five months, from 100 days to go until September 8, 2024, Jules and Gdon Naudet go behind the scenes of Paris 2024 and follow the athletes, partners and teams to create an exclusive report on the organization and presentation of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad. Full news story here. As part of its ongoing efforts to promote fairness, inclusion and respect for diversity, Pride House Paris 2024 presented its legacy for more inclusive sport and a better way of living together to mark the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17. As a legacy project of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Organizing Committee and Fier-Play want to work together to leverage the momentum of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to drive lasting social and cultural change in the French and global sporting landscape. The result is a collaboration that opens new avenues to promote LGBTI+ inclusion in sports worldwide. Full press release here. In addition, Paris 2024 has launched the official Games ticketing app, Paris 2024 tickets. The app, which can be downloaded on smartphones, is the essential tool for downloading, transferring or even reselling tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. On match day, only a ticket presented in the Paris 2024 tickets app will give you access to the locations. All details here. RECOGNIZED ORGANIZATIONS Association of the National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) ANOCA President and IOC member Mustapha Berraf has published a message on Artificial Intelligence (AI) calling on all African NOCs to get involved. Every NOC is an engine of development and must move forward in this area without hesitation. I strongly urge you to closely monitor the Olympic AI Agenda to fully understand its significance! He wrote. Full text of the message here. International Paralympic Committee (IPC)

