Duke advances to the 2024 Women's College World Series





Next game: vs. Oklahoma 05-30-2024 | 2:30 PM (ET)/ 1:30 PM (CT) Be able to. 30 (Thu) / 2:30 PM (ET) / 1:30 PM (CT) vs Oklahoma History COLUMBIA, Mo. Tenth-seeded Duke punched its ticket to the 2024 Women's College World Series after using a two-out rally in the ninth inning to beat seventh-seeded Missouri 4-3 on Saturday at Mizzou Softball Stadium. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 52-7 overall and will make their first appearance at the WCWS. The Tigers end their season with a 48-18 record. Senior Claire Davidson led the charge, finishing 2-for-4 on the day with a pair of singles. Senior Kelly Torres junior Ana Gold second year D'Auna Jennings and freshmen Amiah Burgess both went 1-for-4 at the plate and combined for Duke's four runs. Sophomore Cassidy curd earned the win inside the circle, giving up two runs on six hits in her 8.1 innings of work. She also finished with a game-high seven strikeouts. The Port St. Lucie, Florida, native improves her record to 13-3 this year. HOW IT HAPPENED The Blue Devils were quick to fire up their bats in the opening frame, putting runners on the corners using back-to-back singles, but were unable to push a run across.

The match remained scoreless as Curd and Missouri's Laurin Krings combined to allow just three hits over the next six frames. The pair allowed only one baserunner to get into scoring position during that stretch.

Jennings sparked the Blue Devil charge in the top of the ninth with a leadoff home run over the right field wall to break the deadlock.

A few batters later, Burgess pushed the Blue Devils ahead again with an RBI triple to score the senior Francesca Frelick , who reached base after being hit by a pitch. Burgess then came home on Gold's RBI double during the ensuing at bat. Torres followed with another double to right to plate gold and extend Duke's lead to 4-0.

The Tigers fought back in the home half with a three-run shot from Abby Hay, but the Blue Devils were able to record the final two outs and secure the win. COMMENTS Duke is now 17-11 all-time in overtime games, including 5-1 this season.

Burgess recorded her third triple of the year.

Gold and Torres recorded their 43rd and 37th RBI of the season, respectively.

Jennings hit her second career home run.

Senior Lillie Walker made her 27th appearance in the circle, beating two of the three batters she faced in the bottom of the ninth. QUOTES “Wow. This is what postseason softball is all about, just a dogfight. Kudos to Missouri, they fought so much all weekend and are such great competitors. Super proud of our girls for continuing to fight with their backs against the wall.” Cassidy curd came out and threw a great gem and I knew it was only a matter of time until our offense could score some runs for her and open things up. D'Auna [Jennings] comes out big, gets us started with her second ever home run, great timing for that. We are making history here and we are excited to bring this team to Oklahoma City.” Head Coach Marissa Young

about ending Missouri's offense "I think it's important not to let the moment become too big, to really stay true to yourself. We all had nerves and felt the pressure, but it's all part of it. We kept telling each other: don't try to do too much keep it simple and at some point the balls will drop. Like I said, we've been dealing with setbacks all year. Nothing has really changed and today we really had to take it one step at a time things started, we kept the offense going and that was all we had to do." Sophomore D'Auna Jennings on her mindset that led to the attack in the ninth inning

about ending Missouri's offense “I think it's important not to let the moment become too big, to really stay true to yourself. We all had nerves and felt the pressure, but it's all part of it. We kept telling each other: don't try to do too much keep it simple and at some point the balls will drop. Like I said, we've been dealing with setbacks all year. Nothing has really changed and today we really had to take it one step at a time things started, we kept the offense going and that was all we had to do.” Sophomore D'Auna Jennings on her mindset that led to the attack in the ninth inning NEXT ONE The Blue Devils begin action in the Women's College World Series against second-seeded Oklahoma on Thursday at 2:30 PM (ET)/1:30 PM (CT) at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. To stay up to date on Blue Devils softball, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2024/5/27/DukeSOFTBALL” Duke Centennial

In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information, visit 100.duke.edu #Good week

