At the French Open, Rafael Nadal is the latest tennis star looking for a last hurray

Rafael Nadal begins what is likely his final French Open run on Sunday, facing No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round.

The Spaniard dominated at Roland Garros, winning 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the tournament. His last came in 2022, a 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win over Casper Ruud, continuing his unbeaten record in the Paris final.

However, it has been a bumpy road for Nadal since then.

He missed most of the 2023 season with a hip injury and subsequently withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open due to similar ailments. Nadal has not played in a Grand Slam since the 2023 Australian Open and has hinted that this season could be his last.

Nadal is not the first, nor the last, tennis icon to hope to recreate some magic on the court where they made their name. Here's a look at other tennis stars' last hurrays at tournaments that helped them make their mark.

Roger Federer: Grass

Last round: 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz in 2021

Federer currently has the most career titles at Wimbledon (8), having won five in a row between 2003 and 2007. He has also finished second four times.

Knee problems hampered Federer after he made his last Wimbledon final in 2019, which he lost to Novak Djokovic. Federer missed the entire 2020 season except the Australian Open, making his return to a major at the 2021 French Open.

During his final Wimbledon run at the age of 40, he became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals. However, he lost to Hurkacz in straight sets.

Serena Williams: Hard court

Last round: 6-3, 6-4 semi-final loss to Naomi Osaka in 2021

Between the two major hard court tournaments (Australian and US Open), Williams has won thirteen combined Grand Slam titles. Seven of these came at the Australian Open and were the most tied at a major tournament (Wimbledon).

She had a strong performance in her last Australian Open, losing to Osaka in the semifinals. It was the 13th time since 2000 that Williams advanced past the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Serena Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the women's singles semifinals at her last Australian Open of 2021. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Pete Sampras: Grass

Last round: 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4 second round loss to George Bastl in 2002

Sampras, the king of the grass in the 1990s, won six Wimbledon titles over the course of the decade. However, after his 2000 win, he failed to progress past the round of 16 in his next two appearances.

Sampras' final appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ended in a round of 64 losses – his worst result at Wimbledon since 1991.

Steffi Graf: Grass

Last round: 6-4, 7-5 final defeat to Lindsay Davenport in 1999

Like Sampras, Graf had her way with grass in the 1990s. She won five of her seven Wimbledon titles between 1991 and 1996. Although injuries overtook her at the end of the decade, Graf still had a memorable run in her final Wimbledon.

Graf reached the final, but lost to Davenport in straight sets.

At her last Wimbledon tournament in 1999, Steffi Graf lost in the final to Lindsay Davenport. (Photo by Mark Sandten/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Chris Evert: Clay

Last round: 6-3, 7-6 (4) round of 32 loss to Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1988

In the early 1970s and throughout the 1980s, a simple rule applied: if Evert was in the field at the French Open, she would go far. From 1973 to 1987, Evert won seven titles and advanced past the quarterfinals at every French Open (with the exception of 1976-78, when she did not compete).

However, her last run at Roland Garros broke her streak. Evert lost in the round of 32, her first exit at a Grand Slam tournament since 1983 at Wimbledon.

Margaret Court: Hard court

Last round: 6–4, 6–3 quarter-final loss to Martina Navratilova in 1975

The record holder for the most Grand Slam titles dominated on the hard court. She had 11 titles at the Australian Open and five at the US Open. Court began her career with seven consecutive Australian Open titles, the most consecutive championships in the tournament's history.

Court had her worst result at her last Australian Open: a quarterfinal loss to 19-year-old Navratilova.