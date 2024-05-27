David Spacek's Czech Republic crowned world champion – Wilderness Walk





There are still Minnesota Wild players playing hockey. Okay, well, not anymore, but there was. The IIHF Men's World Championships were underway in the Czech Republic and despite Matt Boldy's Team USA and the several Wild players from Team Sweden no longer in the tournament, we get some medals for one of our own. Young defender David Spacek and his hometown Czech Republic were crowned with the gold medal this weekend after a gutsy 2-0 win over former Wild, Kevin Fiala's Switzerland. The 21-year-old blueliner finished the tournament with five assists in ten games, while playing a more supportive role as NHL defensemen like Radko Gudas, Libor Hajek and Jan Rutta all played above him. But to his credit, Spacek finished the tournament as the highest scorer as a defender on his own team. All those talented players with more experience didn't score as many points as the player who just played his first professional hockey season last year. Now that he has a gold medal around his neck, Spacek can hopefully build on some confidence to become a solid prospect for the Wild. There was modest hype after he finished his junior career and started for the AHL's Iowa Wild last season, but after 61 games and just 12 points in the minors, some development needs to happen. There are obviously tools, he just needs to put it all together. That's wild Matt Boldy finished the World Championship as probably Team USA's best player. With that level of play heading into the summer, could his tournament change some of his consistency issues for next season? [Hockey Wilderness]

Team Sweden took the bronze medal, so at least we achieved thatfiveother Wild players on stage.[The Hockey News] Off the track… The Dallas Stars won Game 2 to tie the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers. [NHL.com]

Five bold NHL predictions for the 2024-2025 season.[Bleacher Report]

Do you think you could write a story like this? Hockey Wilderness wants you to develop your voice, find an audience, and we'll pay you for it. Just fill in this shape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hockeywilderness.com/news-rumors/wilderness-walk/david-spaceks-czechia-crowned-world-champions-r30063/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos