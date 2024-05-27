Strictly star Will Bayley to perform at Brighton Festival 'table tennis extravaganza'





Today marked the end of the three-week Brighton Festival – celebrated with a table tennis extravaganza. Former champion and Strictly star Will Bayley was among the competitors – currently in training for the Paralympic Games this summer. While festival organizers announced their highest ticket sales in five years. Hundreds took part in the ping-pong celebration at the newly renovated Corn Exchange venue, which used to host international table tennis tournaments. The day was organized by the Brighton Table Tennis Club. “We've been open for two hours and 300 people have already entered,” says Tim Holtam of the club. “We can't believe it. It's great to be part of the festival. Great to be in the Corn Exchange, where huge table tennis tournaments used to be held. The biggest tournament in the world was here in the 1960s and 1970s.” “Brighton Table Tennis Club is unique as a sports club in England,” Bayley added. “It's just open to everyone and literally anyone can come and play and we don't really turn anyone away. We try to get everyone involved in all aspects of the community. “It is now thirteen weeks until the Paralympic Games. I'm ready and I can't wait to be on a stage like today. “It sounds cheesy, but they motivate me because we have such a huge group here in Brighton and I really want to try and get the gold medal. “So many of these guys are coming to Paris with me to support me. And I think that makes it really special.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/meridian/2024-05-27/strictly-star-will-bayley-plays-in-brighton-festival-table-tennis-extravaganza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos