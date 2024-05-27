Tennis Briefing: Standard Problems, Bublik's Forearm Serves and Superstition

Follow today's live coverage of the second day of the 2024 French Open, including Zverev vs Nadal

Welcome back to the Monday Tennis Briefing, true The Athletics will explain the stories of the past week in court.

This week the French Open starts in Paris, and the first round already has some winners and losers.

Elsewhere, Alexander Bublik went crazy, a question at the press conference caused an uproar and American women showed the men how to do it on clay.

Does tennis have a problem with the default settings?

The ball flew through the night sky on court 12 at Roland Garros, and the spectator did not see it coming.

Terence Atmane, the world number 121 and French wildcard, was stunned after coughing up a two-set lead against Austrian world number 45 Sebastian Ofner and found himself 1-4 down in the fourth. having to play a decider. After missing a ball for a long time, he hit it away in frustration and hit someone in the crowd.

A supervisor came out and spoke to the spectator. After a lengthy discussion, Atmane was given a warning.

He lost the match, but should he have been disqualified at that point?

It's hard to say anything other than: Yes, he should have been disqualified, but tennis has a mind-boggling malleability in these situations.

At last year's tournament, Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were defaulted in the women's doubles after Kato returned a ball to an unconscious ballgirl, who cried after the ball hit her. Their opponents, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova, pushed for their disqualification. Nonsensical, that's what they were.

Novak Djokovic was deservedly excluded from the 2020 US Open after accidentally hitting a linesman in the throat with a ball in frustration, but not before pleading for context as world No. 1 in a Grand Slam. Atmane did exactly the same, but did not see his tournament end.

Whether home advantage played a role is up for debate. What seems clearer is that tennis officials have an outcome problem when it comes to defaults: if someone is visibly hurt, there is a default; if not, that's fine. The problem is that the reason for the rule is to discourage balls from being hit dangerously in the first place, regardless of whether or not they hit someone, and whether or not they find a target can be a complete coincidence.

Stefanos Tsitsipas avoided hitting a ball into a spectator's head by millimeters (and good luck) during his tempestuous clash with Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon in 2022; he should have failed to do so. Atmane should have gone here. Until there are some checks and balances on consistency, whether through video replays or less tolerance, these debates will repeat themselves.

Why did Clara Burel try to avoid her own draw?

There was a classic press conference moment in Strasbourg on Thursday, when Clara Burel was told by an English journalist about her draw for the French Open. Sounds normal?

Well, she just said in French that she didn't want to know her opponent.

When you reveal the Clara Burels French Open draw pic.twitter.com/kHDfKXOry2 Talking Tennis (@TalkingTennisTT) May 23, 2024

There followed a withering look from Burel, the world number 43 from France, and an awkward silence as everyone tried to figure out what to say next. It may seem like a strange superstition, but Burel isn't the only one who doesn't want to know who she's going to play every day. Fellow countryman Adrian Mannarino is the same.

It is not clear when Burel would have wanted to find out. The assumption is that she would have wanted to have a decent amount of time to prepare for her opponent, but a few days later she didn't want to think about it.

Naomi Osaka did the same at a press conference earlier this week and asked not to receive any information about her possible opponent in the second round. She told me later The Athletics's Matthew Futterman (in another press conference) that she found out she would probably face Iga Swiatek after all, after jokingly saying, “It's not like I'm playing Iga, right?” to her team.

Players' reasons for ignorance and bliss policy are varied. A common problem is that they want to focus on boring (to us) but important things like processes, and don't want to worry about who they are playing. Another is that if a player is still in another tournament, even if Burel is effectively eliminated from Strasbourg in this case, he doesn't want to be distracted by thinking about his next event.

It all plays into a wider debate in sport about how much to focus on yourself and how much to pay attention to the opponent. There is a fine line between admirable confidence and naivety.

Burel will play Russian number 25 Anna Kalinskaya. A difficult task, but at least she has enough time to prepare.

How many armpits are too many?

ATP Tours forearm server-in-chief Bublik went to the extreme in Lyon on Friday when he produced six (SIX) in one match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

The top three were on consecutive break points when trailing 0-40 and Bublik won all three against his exhausted opponent.

Mpetshi Perricard won the next pair, but the latter went Bublik's way to secure him an unlikely serve grab.

Mpetshi Perricard eventually won the match to advance to the Lyon Open final.

As always with an underarm serve, especially when there are so many of them, it begs the question of how sporty or otherwise it is. In the end it was completely fair game and in this case it worked for Bublik, so there was clearly method to the madness. What's unusual about this example is that an underarm serve generally works because of the element of surprise. For anyone, even Bublik, using it repeatedly is a major departure from the norm. But he's quite used to that.

Something to look forward to at Roland Garros.

Will the American women show the men how to win on clay?

Danielle Collins returns to action on Monday, with a first-round match against compatriot Caroline Dolehide. Collins, who will retire at the end of the year, has performed well in recent months. She won the Miami Open and maintained her form when tennis switched to clay.

She was part of a troika of American women who had a great week leading up to the French Open. Collins lost to Madison Keys in the Strasbourg final, while Peyton Stearns won the Morocco Open. Granted, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff all took the week off, but wins are wins, especially when Americans play on courts where their white shoes get rusty.

And especially when you do it like Stearns, who was 0-5 and match point down against Lucia Bronzetti in the quarter-finals before rallying to win 7-5.



Stearns won her first WTA title (WTA Tour)

At Roland Garros, Keys gets Renata Zarazua, a 26-year-old from Mexico who is playing only her fourth Grand Slam match. Stearns gets Lucija Ciric Bagaric, a 20-year-old Croatian who survived qualifying.

Sporty crossover of the week

Bia Haddad Maia: Shirt 10 pic.twitter.com/ReP96FyBfL wta (@WTA) May 23, 2024

Recommended reading:

The winners of the week

ATP:

Casper Ruud Certainly. Tomas Machac 7-5, 6-3 to win the Gonet Geneva Open (250) in Switzerland. It is Ruud's 12th ATP Tour title.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Certainly. Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) to win the Open Parc (250) in Lyon, France. It is Mpetshi Perricard's first ATP Tour title.

WTA:

Madison Keys Certainly. Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-2 to win the Internationaux de Strasbourg (500) in Strasbourg, France. It is Key's eighth WTA Tour title.

Peyton Stearns Certainly. Mayar Sheriff With 6-2, 6-1 he wins the Grand Prix De Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem (250) in Rabat, Morocco. It is Stearn's first WTA Tour title.

On the rise / along the line

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard rises 51 places from number 117 to number 66. It is the Frenchman's highest ranking to date.

Danielle Collins returns to the top 10, moving up two spots from number 12 to number 10. She replaces Jelena Ostapenko.

Mayar Sherif rises thirteen places from number 66 to number 53. Sherif has reached three WTA finals this year but has yet to take home a trophy.

Anna Blinkova drops 10 places (and out of the top 50) from number 45 to number 55.

Arthur Fils drops eight places from number 30 to number 38.

Lucia Bronzetti drops 19 places from number 48 to number 67.

Shortly

ATP:

Paris, French Open, with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

UK: Discovery+; USA: Tennis Channel

WTA:

Paris, French Open, with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina

UK: Discovery+; USA: Tennis Channel

(Top photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images; design: Eamonn Dalton for The Athletics)