Zimmer: SDSU football is in no rush to jump to FBS – Sioux Falls Live

BROOKINGS Appalachia. South Georgia. The State of Jacksonville. Sam Houston. James Madison. Kennesaw State. Delaware.

And now the state of Missouri.

The series of FCS-to-FBS dropouts continues, but the latest hits much closer to home here in the Dakotas, as the Missouri State Bears become the first team from the mighty Missouri Valley Football Conference to make the jump to the highest levels of football in college football. classification.

The Bears are a questionable choice to be first, as they are a program that has undeniably been one of the worst in the conference over the past decade. Since Southwest Missouri State's name change in 2005, the Bears have had just a few winning seasons, and only once since the turn of the century have they finished more than one game above .500.

That came in 2021 when Bobby Petrino led Missouri State to an 8-4 record and an FCS playoff berth. They went 5-6 the next season, Petrino left and the Bears were 4-7 last year under Ryan Beard.

But the life breathed into the program by Petrino was enough to convince Missouri State that an FBS move could work, and the announcement came earlier this month that the Bears have accepted an invitation to join Conference USA to join the Football Bowl Subdivision. They will play one final season in the Valley in 2024 before moving up to the 85-scholarship level and joining a conference with teams stretching from New Mexico to Florida.

Predictably, Missouri State's announcement drew a strong reaction in Fargo, where many have long been bored by the FCS, its 63-scholarship limit and its dwindling list of serious contenders.

Amar Johnson (3) and Evan Beerntsen (61) celebrate a touchdown in Saturday's SDSU win over Missouri State. Matt Zimmer/Sioux Falls live

The Bison's football dynasty reached absurd proportions in the 2010s, with NDSU at one point winning eight of nine national championships and defeating virtually every FBS opponent who dared to host them, so there's no doubt they need some is to succeed in FBS.

That makes it understandable that fans and media in Fargo are looking at the list of schools moving up and demanding that the Bison do the same.

Jeff Kolpack, longtime Bison reporter for the Fargo Forum, wrote in the wake of Missouri State's announcement, “It's time for NDSU to make the leap, one way or another.”

Fargo columnist Mike McFeely chastised the NDSU administration for not being more proactive in pursuing FBS membership.

McFeely: NDSU is stuck in FCS for now

“Where was the vision?” McFeely writes. “Where was the sales pitch?”

There are certainly fans in Fargo who share this frustration, and it is likely that the NDSU administration would accept an invitation to an FBS conference if one were to come. But this feels more like jealousy than analysis. There's a reason NDSU didn't receive that FBS invite, and that reason is geography. The Fargodome is closer to Canada than any FBS conference that could be a potential landing spot.

Tradition aside, Missouri State is the southernmost team in the Valley, and that's the main reason they get to go.

Now that the Bears are bringing C-USA to twelve teams, the door to further expansion is likely closed. Unless an existing FBS league wants to expand beyond twelve members, no more FCS teams will be moving up in the near future.

North Dakota State's Christian Watson catches a touchdown pass to lead Missouri State during their football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum photo editor Forum Communications Co.

All this brings us to the state of South Dakota.

It took a while, but the Jackrabbits have risen to the level of NDSU. They have won back-to-back national championships, routinely send players to the NFL, have seen an increase in attendance and are widely regarded by the college football world as an FBS-caliber program.

But so far, virtually no one in and around the Jacks program is calling for SDSU to make the jump to the Bowl Subdivision.

Why such a hurry? The Jackrabbits have never had more momentum as a program. They have what it takes to win a third straight title this fall, draw even more fans to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium and add to their list of NFL alumni. SDSU coaches from all sports are often targeted by larger programs as the athletic department as a whole thrives, with both basketball teams making NCAA tournament appearances. There is simply no need for SDSU to worry about what some other schools are doing, especially the Missouri State Bears.

That doesn't mean the Jacks should bury their collective heads in the sand and ignore what's happening around them. She Are outgrow the FCS level. Too many of SDSU and NDSU peers are no longer doing what it takes to stay at the top of the classification (looking at you, UNI).

But even if the Jacks were eager to move up, they're in the same situation as the Bison. Not a real conference fit, mainly due to geography. They will be stuck in FCS for the foreseeable future.

Guess what? That's fine.

SDSU's Randy Keumogne (90) takes on Missouri State's Jordan Pachot in Saturday's win at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Matt Zimmer/Sioux Falls live

Speculation has been rife for several years that the FBS level is headed for a landscape-changing split, with the wealthiest blue-blood programs breaking away from the NCAA entirely, or one that would largely divide the FBS among the power conferences. Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and what's left of the Pac-12) and the Group of Five conferences (the MAC, C-USA, Mountain West, AAC and the Sun Belt), with each side of the split is playing for their own national championship.

Included in that speculation was the suggestion that elite FCS teams would be inclined (and invited) to join the G5 level in order to remain included in what would be the second tier of college football. In the event of such a split, the current FCS would be relegated to the third tier. That would be a glorified Division II existence, and that's not where top land-grant schools like those in Dakota and Montana want to be.

As others have noted, there is no guarantee that SDSU and/or NDSU would be invited to the newly formed G5 classification. But the point is, this “Great Split” will not mean the end of expansion, realignment and change within college football. As monumental as the redrawing of the lines may be, it will not be a final act. Schools will forever struggle for greener pastures, or more specifically, for a more lucrative home. So staying out of the FBS picture initially wouldn't be permanent, for the Jacks, Bison or anyone else.

For years, SDSU athletic director Justin Sell has had to answer questions from the media and fans about how the Jackets would respond to the latest game-changing change in college athletics, and his answers have remained remarkably consistent.

The state of South Dakota, Sell has said, will not be reactionary as a program. They won't worry about what other schools are doing. They will worry about themselves because, as Sell has said time and again, if your program is strong, someone (like at a conference) will always want you. The Jackrabbit program has made very few wrong turns under Sells' leadership. I would trust him.

A crowd of 19,357 was in attendance for South Dakota State's victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Matt Zimmer/Sioux Falls live

SDSU plays in one of the best stadiums at the FCS level and they are starting to sell out the place on a regular basis. They are about to open a new basketball arena. Almost all of their teams are successful and the fan base continues to grow. Their coaches routinely have the opportunity to advance to more lucrative positions across the country. The Jackrabbits have become a nationally known brand. They are probably peaking as an athletic department right now and it won't always be this great, but it would be hard to name another university with a similar size and profile to SDSU that is in a better place athletically . Maybe the state of North Dakota.

And that's the point.

The move of SDSU and NDSU to Division I is the best thing to happen to sports in the Dakotas. It has taken both states to places previously thought off-limits to the supposedly empty plains of the Midwest.

When the 'Great Split' happens, someone will eventually welcome them with open arms. And that's when SDSU should disappear as the new second tier of college football is established and the Jackets can continue to compete for a national championship decided by a playoff tournament.

Maybe over in Fargo they're ready to give up the FCS playoffs and an entire December's worth of games so they can play Miami or Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl the week of Christmas, but I don't know many Jackrabbit- fans who are turned on by that prospect.

The FCS has undoubtedly lost a large portion of its top programs. But the schools in Dakota and Montana alone are a formidable group of contenders. And those teams have meaningful rivalries and regional interests. There's nothing wrong with being a big fish in a small pond for a while. SDSU and NDSU can both continue to play for FCS championships while maintaining their rivalry, and when the “Great Split” happens, they will eventually find their way back to where they belong.