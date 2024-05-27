National service? Will monkey tennis be next in this meme contest? | General elections 2024





Bringing back national service is not a policy, it's a meme (Rishi Sunak's promise of national service is crazy, says ex-military chief, May 26). The Conservatives might as well have announced a fully funded project to keep them in line. James Cleverly has suggested that recalcitrant teenagers could work on weekends as emergency responders and special constables. How does the ambulance service deal with someone on whom it has to spend resources on training, who cannot or does not want to contribute? Maybe we can pressure the refuseniks to build a wall along the Kent coast so we can make Britain great again. With the government no longer able to point to their past and the opposition unwilling to point to their future, the weeks leading up to July 4 will be marked by hollower memes. Let's bring these elections to a successful conclusion!

David Marston

Coventry My father did his national service in the RAF. He was crystal clear that he was there as cannon fodder and to massage the unemployment numbers. If the world is as scary as Rishi Sunak says, then that 2.5 billion should go to the military now. Otherwise, this is clearly a gimmick from the campaign playbook, in which a losing candidate desperately announces increasingly daring, i.e. wild, ideas in an attempt to gain some traction. Next week, expected monkey tennis.

Dirk Lang

Rainhill, Merseyside National service? Are the Tories deliberately trying to lose the vote of every 18-year-old in Britain?

John Richards

Oxford Do the Tories seriously believe that grandparents like us, with five grandchildren under the age of 14, will vote to reintroduce conscription so that they can learn to obey orders, march and use weapons? Instead, we wish them a peaceful future, a clean environment, a university education, good friends and free access to a fully funded NHS.

Viv and Mick Beeby

Bristol What did I get from my military service? I learned to type and improved my social skills, but other than that it was a waste of two years. Surely the money would be better spent on apprenticeships and reducing university fees.

Harry Chesney

Loughborough, Leicestershire If there are no 18-year-olds entering universities by September 2025, how will higher education cope with a 33% cut in undergraduate funding?

Charles Jenkins

Wrexham, Denbighshire Why, instead of turning the armed forces and charities into youth workers, hasn't Rishi Sunak considered restoring the £1 billion cuts to youth services since 2010, and tapping into the skills of the 4,500 trained youth workers that have been lost since then? .

Pam Walker

Hartburn, Northumberland If Tories like James Cleverly hate the idea of ​​young people living in a bubble, they could start by closing public schools.

Laura Wright

Bleadon, Somerset Reinstating conscription would instill discipline, respect and an understanding of team play, something so many young people need. A bold but necessary step to improve standards of morality and behavior.

Jonathan Longstaff

