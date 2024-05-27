Harmanpreet scores a hat-trick as India defeated Firstpost's Argentina 5-4





India recorded their second victory in the Belgian leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in thrilling fashion.

Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team recorded a 5-4 win over Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League in Antwerp on Sunday. Harmanpreet (29', 50' and 52'), Araijeet Singh Hundal (7') and Gurjant Singh (18') also scored for India. Lucas Martinez (57') was on target for Argentina. This was India's second win in the Belgian leg of the FIH Pro League matches, with the previous win also coming against Argentina on May 22. India then lost twice to Belgium: 1-4 and 2-2 (1-3 in penalty shootout). India made a positive start, maintaining possession for most of the first quarter and coming up with successful passes to reach the Argentine circle. However, Argentina drew first blood when Federico opened the scoring from close range and took a 1-0 lead. In response, India quickly equalized when Araijeet scored a brilliant field goal. India also got a penalty corner but failed to convert as the first quarter ended 1-1. India started the second quarter well. The quick aggressive approach to counter-attacking helped India extend their lead after Gurjant scored an excellent field goal. India were somewhat unreliable for the next few minutes after scoring the goal as they gave up possession and were punished when Argentina broke through on a quick counter and forced their way through the left flank. It was Nicolas Keenan who drove into the Indian circle and beat the defenders and fired the ball into India's goal, making the score 2-2. However, India earned a PC with a minute left in the quarter and Harmanpreet made it 3-2 in India's favour. The third quarter was entertaining with both teams showing some quick hockey. India created a penalty corner but could not convert as Harmanpreet's shot was well blocked by the Argentinian goalkeeper. With the defense of both teams standing, the third quarter remained goalless. India hit top gear in the fourth quarter as they pushed Argentina into making mistakes, leading to a PC being rewarded with 10 minutes remaining. The decision was converted to a penalty and Harmanpreet's low, powerful shot found the back of the net as India took a 4-2 lead. Two minutes later, India were awarded another penalty, which was again successfully converted by Harmanpreet. Argentina scored two goals back in quick succession as Tadeo and Lucas found the back of the net to create an exciting finish to the match. The match ended with India winning 5–4. India will take on Germany on June 1. (with inputs from PTI)

