Cricket's oldest rivals set the tone as cricket takes the American turn

ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024

The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will kick off on June 1, with hosts USA taking on Canada © Getty

The Challengers – Group A

Host nation USA and northern neighbors Canada famously conceived the idea of ​​international cricket in 1844; the two-day match between the two in Manhattan in September of that year was the first international match in any team sport. So it's fitting that they play the opening match of this World Cup, the first to be staged partly in North America, raising the curtain on the tournament on June 1 at a former baseball stadium outside Dallas. for both sides (although Canada has some experience on big stages in the 50-plus format) it's fair to say they've been thrown in at the deep end, drawn by headliners India and Pakistan alongside former Giants killers and now ascended Full Members Ireland in group A, the only group played entirely in the US.

Let's see how they got there, how they develop and how far they can go.

United States

Long seen as a sleeping giant of Associates cricket, not to mention a veritable Eldorado of a media market, the US has spent decades frustrating fans and financiers alike with persistent underperformance on the field and blatant mismanagement off it, never failing to were able to harness the potential of cricket. the hundreds of thousands who watch and play the game in the United States. The biggest obstacle has never been bringing cricket to the US (there are probably more active cricketers in the country than in any other Associate) but bringing American cricket together. Although the country, even with a new administration, has been unable to break the administrative battle that has made it the most suspended member of the ICC (there are already rumors of another impending suspension), the Americans have insisted The field has never looked so good.

There have been indications of a turnaround for some time; gaining ODI status in 2019, achieving their first win over a Full Member when they defeated Ireland in a T20I two years later, the success of the first edition of Major League Cricket which attracted international stars to the country, and now, in the run-up to a historic World Cup at home, the United States has set a milestone by beating Bangladesh 2-1 in a preliminary T20I series.

The first two achievements came with an improving established side, American stalwarts like Steven Taylor at the top of the order, shrewd seamer-skipper Saurhab Netravalkar and of course pace spearhead Ali Khan, securing a place in the Associate top. The latter was in no small part due to the contribution of newcomers attracted to Major League Cricket who were now beginning to qualify for residency. Andries Gous, Shadley van Schalkwyk and of course Corey Anderson have all made their debuts in recent weeks and the team seems all the stronger for it.

Naturally, the selection process has not been without controversy, with foreign-based players such as Cameron Gannon, Karima Gore, Cam Stevenson and Broady Couch excluded after missing zonal trials, while several other players have publicly questioned the process. However, there are few signs of any off-field resentment affecting the dressing room, and it is the strongest American side in years that will take the field in their first World Cup. And they are hungry.

How they got there

As hosts, the US was spared the challenge of regional qualifying that had repeatedly hampered them in the past as they co-hosted the Windies. Such parting gifts are not always given to Associates hosts, the UAE notably missed out on a home T20 World Cup three years ago and Namibia will have to qualify for the 50-over World Cup in 2027. But while the US board was quietly absolved of any actual involvement in organizing this tournament, the prospect of the ICC hosting a historic World Cup in the US without a home team to champion was never really on the agenda.

World Cup record

This will be the first T20 World Cup in the US, and only a second appearance at a top event after the Champions Trophy in 2004 – a tournament the Americans would probably rather forget. The closest they have come in recent years was one away win last cycle, when they went against the Netherlands in the decisive Global Qualifier A semi-final in Zimbabwe.

Realistic ambitions

A win over Canada, a repeat against Ireland, or perhaps a historic setback against one of the big boys isn't beyond this American team, but winning all three in the same tournament is probably too much to ask. A creditable exit from the group stage with four points in the bag would reasonably account for a successful performance for the States, but a run to the Super 8s might be just a little too Hollywood.

Why tune in?

Corey Anderson's World Cup return. Turncoat Canada captain Nitish Kumar faces his old team. Ali Khan is the box office. UNITED STATES! UNITED STATES!

American team: Monank Patel (c), Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh, Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige.

Canada

Historically, Canada, the stronger of the two North American camps (at least over the past half century), has fared increasingly worse in encounters with its southern neighbor in recent years. The most expensive was their match in the 2019 WCL Division 2 – where Canada won, but not enough to retain their ODI status – but most emphatically was the 4-0 thrashing they just endured in the run-up to this World Cup.

Just a few weeks ago, Canada seemed to be developing well. Under coach Pubudu Dassanayake, they reclaimed their ODI status for the first time last year at the 2023 CWC Qualifier Playoff in Windhoek, thanks in part to a crucial win over the States, and went on to win via a final match. -fought in the regional T20 qualifier in Bermuda.

As the World Cup approached they were undefeated at the top of CWC League 2, left-arm quick Kaleem Sana was fit and shooting, Nicholas Kirton discovered a long-sought fluency in the middle order, the team looked stable and in the habit of winning under Dassanayake and skipper Saad bin Zafar.

Then came that string of defeats for the US, made worse by the sight of former Canada captain and star player Nitish Kumar taking on the old enemy. Rumors of discontent in the camp spiraled into total controversy weeks later when head coach Pubudu Dassanayake was verbally informed of his dismissal on the eve of their final match of their warm-up tour to St. Kitts.

A meeting of the Canadian board that same evening failed to ratify the dismissal, leaving Dassanayake in place at least for the time being, but the simultaneous selection announcement sparked further controversy when the in-form but recently injured Harsh Thaker took to social media to decry being denied. a chance to prove his suitability.

All things considered, the mood in the camp is probably sour at best, but Canada has shown in recent months that it has the quality to turn over big teams. Whether they can get back to their winning ways in time for the opening game is of course an open question, but the sight of their old rivals in the first game should certainly motivate them.

How they got there

The abolition of the Global Qualifier and the gift of a bye to the US made Canada's path to qualification considerably easier, as it only had to see off a depleted regional field to secure a spot. Nevertheless, they put themselves in a hole with a heavy early defeat to hosts Bermuda in the storm-hit Americas Regional Finals, slumping to an 86-point defeat in the opening match. However, they fought their way back over the course of the tournament, winning every match the weather allowed them before beating the hosts by 36 runs in the final match to claim the sole qualifying spot.

World Cup record

Canada, another T20 World Cup debutant, had earlier tended to get through regional qualifying but hit a ceiling in the next phase. Canada never missed a Global Qualifier during the tournament (from 2008 to 2019), but never made it through either. They have had more success in the 50-over format, with four appearances in total, winning the group stages against Bangladesh in 2003 and Kenya in 2011.

Realistic ambitions

Revenge against the United States is undoubtedly Canada's main goal, but Ireland is also likely to be in its sights. The Irish have been on both sides of massive killing sprees in recent years, and the Canadians have defeated them twice in their last four meetings. As it stands, they are of course outsiders against India and Pakistan, and while if either of the latter stumbles against the US or Ireland you can still imagine a way out, the group stage seems like a pretty hard ceiling for Canada as it stands.

Why tune in?

Associate Cricket's most prolific coach, who shrugged off a failed attempt to oust him, is now fighting with his troops against his previous charges. The oldest rivalry in sports. There is a lot of drama off the field. The Great White North is coming south to spoil the party, what else do you need, eh?

Canadian selection: Saad bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Rayyankhan Pathan, Dilpreet Bajwa, Dilon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Rishiv Joshi. Coach: Pubudu Dassanayake

© screambuzz

RELATED STORIES