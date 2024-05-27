Connect with us

Projecting each WVU player's overall rating on College Football 25

EA Sports' new college football video game hits shelves in less than two months!

How much love will West Virginia's roster receive from the ratings experts? The truth is, we won't know until the game comes out, but we will project what EA will rate each scholarship player on the Mountaineers roster.

Please note that this is a projection of what I think EA will rate the players and not how I would rate them. So don't be too mad at me if some players perform a little lower than expected. EA usually judges quite harshly, so I took that into account.

There may also be players who opted out of the game or were not included because they are a late addition or a true freshman. EA has not revealed the full list of players who have signed up, nor has it clarified the status of the new freshman class.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

December 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols (23) and defenseman Marcus Allen (29) defend in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Greene-88

Nicco Marchiol-75

Ryder Burton-70

Khalil Wilkins-68

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

December 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jahiem White – 92

CJ Donaldson-84

Jaylen Anderson-76

Diore Hubbard-71

Traevon Dunbar-70

Ben Queen - USA TODAY Sports

September 16, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Hudson Clement (84) and Pittsburgh Panthers defenseman Donovan McMillon (3) and Pittsburgh Panthers defenseman Marquis Williams (14) react to a flag during a play during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Bray-86

Traylon Ray-83

Justin Robinson-79

Hudson Clement-78

Rodney Gallagher III-78

Preston Fox 75

Ric'Darious Boer – 74

Jarel Williams-72

TJ Johnson-70

Brandon Rehmann-70

Keyshawn Robinson-67

Dom Collins-67

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

December 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Kole Taylor (87) reacts in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kole Taylor-86

Treylan Davis-75

Gregory Genross -74

Will Dixon-71

Jack Sammarco-67

Noah Braham – 65

Victor Wickstrom-63

Ben Queen - USA TODAY Sports

November 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Wyatt Milum-94

Xavier Bausley-74

Nick Malone-74

Johnny Williams IV-73

Justin Terry-70

Lucas Austin-67

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

September 30, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Tomas Rimac (55) on the second quarter scrimmage against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tomas Rimac-85

Ja'Quay Hubbard – 78

Nick Krahe-74

Sullivan Weidman-72

Maurice Hamilton-71

Kuiper Jong-69

Ben Queen - USA TODAY Sports

September 11, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Brandon Yates (50) walks the sideline during the third quarter against the Long Island Sharks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports / Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Yates-77

Kyle Altuner-74

Landen Livingston – 73

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

October 28, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) passes the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Sean Martin (91) moves in during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Martin-89

Edward Vesterinen-86

Fatorma Mulbah-82

Asani redwood – 78

TJ Jackson-75

Corey McIntyre Jr.-72

Hammond Russell IV-72

Nate Gabriel – 72

Elijah Kinsler – 70

Zechariah Keith – 70

Taurus Simmons – 69

Oryend Fisher-67

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

October 12, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tyrin Bradley (8) reacts during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrin Bradley-78

Ty French – 78

Obinna Onwuka-74

Makai Byerson-71

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Oklahoma's Nic Anderson (4) tries to pass West Virginia's Ben Cutter (15) in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. Saturday, November 11, 2023. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Trey Lathan-84

Ben Snijder – 78

Josiah Trotter-77

Reid Carrico-72

Caden Biser – 70

Rickey Williams-70

Jairo Faverus-68

Curtis Jones-67

WVU Athletics Communications - CB signee TJ Crandall

Garnett Hollis Jr.-77

Kekoura Tarnue-76

Jacolby Proverbs – 73

Ayden Garnes-72

Dontez Fagan-71

TJ Crandall-70

Jordan Jackson-68

Keyon Washington-65

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

December 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Aubrey Burks (2) celebrates with safety Marcis Floyd (24) after intercepting the ball in the end zone in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Aubrey Burks-88

Jaheem Joseph – 84

Anthony Wilson-78

Zae Jennings-77

Jacob Boyce-73

Aden Tagaloa Nelson – 72

Raleigh Collins III-70

Josiah Jackson – 68

Chris Henry-67

Jason Cross Jr.-66

Michael C. Johnson - USA TODAY Sports

October 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers punter Oliver Straw (41) kicks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

P Oliver Straw – 85

K Michael Hayes – 80

LS Austin Brinkman – 73

