



At the 2022 French Open, Camilo Ugo Carabelli secured his place in the history books when he recorded a five-set victory against Aslan Karatsev in the first round of the men's singles tournament. The Argentine victory over the Russians marked the first time in Roland Garros history that a match was decided using the final set tiebreak of 10 pointsalso called the super tiebreak. Two months earlier, all four Grand Slam tournaments had chosen to synchronize their rules to include such a tiebreak in the deciding set of all singles and doubles matches, starting with Roland Garros that year. How do 10-point tiebreakers work? The 10-point tiebreak is used in matches that reach a six-game score in the final set. In a super tiebreak the victor is the first player to reach 10 points with a lead of at least two points. If the game goes beyond 10 points, the winner is the first player to gain a two-point lead. Grand Slam uniformity follows years of tiebreak inequality Prior to the decision to align all slams with 10-point breakerseach of the four majors used different ways to determine the final set. While the French Open only had a final set tiebreak two years ago, the Australian Open had introduced the 10-point tiebreak in 2019, and the US Open had traditional final set tiebreaks since 1970with the first player to reach seven points being declared the winner by a margin of two. Isner's final sets lead to a tiebreak change at Wimbledon In 2019, Wimbledon introduced a seven-point tiebreak when the score reached 12–12 in the final set of all matches at the All-England Lawn Tennis Club, after a three-hour final in the 2018 semi-finals between Kevin Anderson and John Isnerthe South African eventually won 26-24. It was a second marathon match at Wimbledon for the big-serving American place in history next to Nicolas Mahut for the longest tennis match every version played is now guaranteed to last forever. In 2010, the two players on court 18 were involved in a battle that lasted eleven hours and five minutes over three days. Isner, then number 10 in the world, eventually prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68, with the final set lasting eight hours and 11 minutes. Also see: Grand Slam organizers are aiming for more consistency in the rules Grand Slam board explains March 2022 decision to implement 10-point tiebreak in all majors said the move was based on a strong desire to do so ensure greater consistency in the rules of the Grand Slamsthus improving the experience for both players and fans. At Flushing Meadows in 2023, John Isner ended his tennis career in a five-set loss to compatriot Michael Mmoh. The final set ended in true Isner style. On a tiebreaker.

