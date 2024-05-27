Sports
Duke rolls to ACC Tournament Championship
CHARLOTTE, NC For the second time in program history, Duke baseball took home the 2024 ACC Tournament Championship and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, rolling past Florida State, 16-4.
SophomoreJames Tallonmade his first collegiate start on Sunday, working three innings and retiring two batters. The Seminoles opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a two-run home run to right field.
Duke answered in the top of the third inning asWallace Clarkwas hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scoredLogan Well done. FreshmenKyle Johnsongave the Blue Devils their first lead of the afternoon, doubling down the line to the left to scoreChase KrewsonAndDevin Obee, 3-2. Later in the frame, freshmenAlso Graciasingled to center field to extend the Blue Devils lead and cap a five-run inning.
From that moment on, the Blue Devils didn't stop scoringBen Molenaarhit a grand slam to left field to lift the lead to 9-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Florida State responded in the bottom of the fourth, hitting a two-run shot of its own before Duke pulled away for good.
To graduateTim Nobodyearned the win in relief of Tallon, working two innings of three hits in the fifth and sixth innings. Nobody shut down three Seminoles and ended scoring opportunities in both frames. In the top of the sixth inning, Krewson walked with the bases loaded to scoreZac Morrisfrom third before ACC Tournament MVP Obee hit a towering grand slam to left field, the Blue Devils second of the game.
To graduateBen Molenaarclosed out Duke's scoring, putting the Blue Devils ahead by a dozen in the top of the seventh, crushing a two-run home run to left center field. CloserCharlie Beilensoncame in the ninth inning, allowing one hit to capture the tournament title on Sunday.
ACC All-Tournament Team
MVP Devin Obeeduke
Catcher – Alex Stoneduke
First base – Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest
Second Base – Drew Faurot, Florida State
Third base – Daniel Cuvet, Miami
Shortstop – Griff OFerrall, Virginia
Outfield – Devin Obeeduke
Outfield – Anthony Donofrio, North Carolina
Outfield – James Tibbs III, Florida State
DH – Marco Dinges, Florida State
Pitcher – Charlie Beilensonduke
Pitcher – Chase Burns, Wake Forest
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Florida State opened the score in the bottom of the first inning 2-0.
- Wallace Clarkwas hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scoredLogan Well donefrom third in the top of the second inning.Kyle Johnsondoubled down the line on the left to scoreChase KrewsonAndDevin Obee.Also Graciasingled to center field to score a pair, 5-2.
- In the top of the fourth inning,Ben Molenaarhit a grand slam to left field, 9-2.
- The Seminoles took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, 9-4.
- In the top of the sixth inning, Krewson walked with the bases loaded to scoreZac Morrisfrom third place, 10-4. Obee hit a grand slam to left field, 14-4.
- Miller hit a two-run home run to left center field in the top of the seventh inning, 16-4.
COMMENTS
- Duke baseball is a perfect 8-0 in Charlotte, N.C., and on Sunday claimed its second tournament title in the Queen City, its first since 2021. Duke has now won two of the three tournaments held at Truist Field.
- SophomoreJames Tallonstarted his first career game on Championship Sunday, working three innings and allowing two runs while striking out a pair.
- JuniorWallace Clarkwas hit by two pitches against Florida State, bringing his season total to 24 this year. That mark puts him second all-time in a single season, trailing by threeRyan McCurdy(2018) which was hit by 27 that year.
- Duke set the new program record for home runs in a single season, passing the 2023 team that hit 109. The Blue Devils enter the regional weekend at 111 after hitting three against Florida State in the championship.
- JuniorDevin Obeefinished the day 2-for-4 with a towering grand slam in the top of the seventh inning. Obee was also named MVP of the 2024 ACC Tournament for the first time since thenJoey Loperfidoin 2021.
- To graduateBen Molenaarscored six RBIs and hit two home runs against Florida State on Sunday. Miller crushed a grand slam to blow the game open in the fourth inning before sending a two-run blast to left center field in the seventh.
NEXT ONE
- Duke awaits regional seeding and location for the NCAA tournament. The host locations will be released on Sunday evening at 8.30pm, before the full field of 64 teams is announced on Monday afternoon at 12pm
For more information about Duke Baseball, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Duke Centennial
In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information please visit100.duke.edu
#Good week
|
