Duke rolls to ACC Tournament Championship





Next game: vs. UConn 05-31-2024 | 1 o'clock in the afternoon Be able to. 31 (Fri) / 1 p.m vs UConn History CHARLOTTE, NC For the second time in program history, Duke baseball took home the 2024 ACC Tournament Championship and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, rolling past Florida State, 16-4. Sophomore James Tallon made his first collegiate start on Sunday, working three innings and retiring two batters. The Seminoles opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a two-run home run to right field. Duke answered in the top of the third inning as Wallace Clark was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scored Logan Well done . Freshmen Kyle Johnson gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the afternoon, doubling down the line to the left to score Chase Krewson And Devin Obee , 3-2. Later in the frame, freshmen Also Gracia singled to center field to extend the Blue Devils lead and cap a five-run inning. From that moment on, the Blue Devils didn't stop scoring Ben Molenaar hit a grand slam to left field to lift the lead to 9-2 in the top of the fourth inning. Florida State responded in the bottom of the fourth, hitting a two-run shot of its own before Duke pulled away for good. To graduate Tim Nobody earned the win in relief of Tallon, working two innings of three hits in the fifth and sixth innings. Nobody shut down three Seminoles and ended scoring opportunities in both frames. In the top of the sixth inning, Krewson walked with the bases loaded to score Zac Morris from third before ACC Tournament MVP Obee hit a towering grand slam to left field, the Blue Devils second of the game. To graduate Ben Molenaar closed out Duke's scoring, putting the Blue Devils ahead by a dozen in the top of the seventh, crushing a two-run home run to left center field. Closer Charlie Beilenson came in the ninth inning, allowing one hit to capture the tournament title on Sunday. ACC All-Tournament Team

MVP Devin Obee duke

Catcher – Alex Stone duke First base – Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

Second Base – Drew Faurot, Florida State

Third base – Daniel Cuvet, Miami

Shortstop – Griff OFerrall, Virginia

Outfield – Devin Obee duke Outfield – Anthony Donofrio, North Carolina

Outfield – James Tibbs III, Florida State

DH – Marco Dinges, Florida State

Pitcher – Charlie Beilenson duke Pitcher – Chase Burns, Wake Forest HOW IT HAPPENED Florida State opened the score in the bottom of the first inning 2-0.

Wallace Clark was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scored Logan Well done from third in the top of the second inning. Kyle Johnson doubled down the line on the left to score Chase Krewson And Devin Obee . Also Gracia singled to center field to score a pair, 5-2.

was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scored from third in the top of the second inning. doubled down the line on the left to score And . singled to center field to score a pair, 5-2. In the top of the fourth inning, Ben Molenaar hit a grand slam to left field, 9-2.

hit a grand slam to left field, 9-2. The Seminoles took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, 9-4.

In the top of the sixth inning, Krewson walked with the bases loaded to score Zac Morris from third place, 10-4. Obee hit a grand slam to left field, 14-4.

from third place, 10-4. Obee hit a grand slam to left field, 14-4. Miller hit a two-run home run to left center field in the top of the seventh inning, 16-4. COMMENTS Duke baseball is a perfect 8-0 in Charlotte, N.C., and on Sunday claimed its second tournament title in the Queen City, its first since 2021. Duke has now won two of the three tournaments held at Truist Field.

Sophomore James Tallon started his first career game on Championship Sunday, working three innings and allowing two runs while striking out a pair.

started his first career game on Championship Sunday, working three innings and allowing two runs while striking out a pair. Junior Wallace Clark was hit by two pitches against Florida State, bringing his season total to 24 this year. That mark puts him second all-time in a single season, trailing by three Ryan McCurdy (2018) which was hit by 27 that year.

was hit by two pitches against Florida State, bringing his season total to 24 this year. That mark puts him second all-time in a single season, trailing by three (2018) which was hit by 27 that year. Duke set the new program record for home runs in a single season, passing the 2023 team that hit 109. The Blue Devils enter the regional weekend at 111 after hitting three against Florida State in the championship.

Junior Devin Obee finished the day 2-for-4 with a towering grand slam in the top of the seventh inning. Obee was also named MVP of the 2024 ACC Tournament for the first time since then Joey Loperfido in 2021.

finished the day 2-for-4 with a towering grand slam in the top of the seventh inning. Obee was also named MVP of the 2024 ACC Tournament for the first time since then in 2021. To graduate Ben Molenaar scored six RBIs and hit two home runs against Florida State on Sunday. Miller crushed a grand slam to blow the game open in the fourth inning before sending a two-run blast to left center field in the seventh. NEXT ONE Duke awaits regional seeding and location for the NCAA tournament. The host locations will be released on Sunday evening at 8.30pm, before the full field of 64 teams is announced on Monday afternoon at 12pm For more information about Duke Baseball, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2024/5/26/DukeBASE.” Duke Centennial

In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information please visit100.duke.edu #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2024/5/26/baseball-duke-rolls-to-acc-tournament-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos