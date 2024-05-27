Gloucestershire secures 14 points after draw against Derbyshire | News

Sports
Gloucestershire gained 14 points after drawing against Derbyshire
May 27, 2024
Beau Webster made a Gloucestershire home debut to remember before the rain-affected Vitality County Championship Division Two match with Derbyshire at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol ended in a draw.
Recruited mainly for T20 cricket, the Australian all-rounder continued his six-wicket haul in Derbyshire's first innings of 526 by hitting 76 off just 79 balls as Gloucestershire extended their reply from an overnight 399 for four to 530 all out, Zak Chappell claims five for 58.
James Bracey was dismissed for 144 and Graeme van Buuren for 187 after extending their record-breaking fifth wicket stand to 277. But too much time had been lost to the weather and the players shook hands at 4.53pm as Derbyshire declared their second innings at 166. for four, with a lead of 162.
Brooke Guest contributed 57, his second half-century of the match. The visitors got 15 points from the match and Gloucestershire 14.
Only 21 overs had been bowled on day three due to rain and a draw seemed the only likely outcome when play started with Gloucestershire 127 runs behind Derbyshire's first innings total. Anuj Dal's first ball of the day brought a Van Buuren boundary and a fourth strike bonus point for the hosts.
Five more runs had been added when the marathon lead between Bracey and Van Buuren, which had resumed at 137 and 156 respectively, was finally broken. Bracey looked bewildered as the ball trickled onto his stumps, dislodging the bails as he tried to clear. spinner Alex Thomson.
Bracey had faced 190 balls and hit 20 fours and a six. The stand with van Buuren covered 52.2 overs and by 16 surpassed the previous Gloucestershire record fifth-wicket partnership of 261, compiled by WGGrace and William Moberly against Yorkshire at Cheltenham 148 years ago.
Webster soon attacked with 2 fours in an over off Dal before a van Buuren single off Thomson gave Gloucestershire their fifth batting point. The skipper's 236-ball knock, with 23 fours and 3 sixes, ended with a total of 475 when he rode onto a good long-range ball from Sam Conners and was about to slip.
An unexpected clatter of wickets ensued when Ed Middleton was caught behind the fence at Chappell, who followed by removing Matt Taylor and Marchant de Lange with successive balls, the former caught at a glance at good leg and he timed too well and the final lbw to a toe-crushing yorker.
Chappell was denied a hat-trick when his next delivery, also very full, bounced off Ajeet Singh Dale's pads, but he was correctly judged to have missed leg stump. Gloucestershire's number eleven then shared a stand of 43 with Webster, who confidently advanced to a run-a-ball fifty, celebrating with a big six over mid-wicket and into the Conners parking lot.
The tall Aussie was the last man out and scored to long-on to give Daryn Dupavillon a wicket after hitting 8 fours and 3 sixes. Chappell's figures were excellent, but Derbyshire had to think about gaining just two bowling points after wasting the second new ball on day three, and Gloucestershire's slim four-run lead offered little hope of a decisive result.
Only a clatter of wickets from Derbyshire's second innings could change that. It looked even less likely when Marchant de Lange's opening went for 14 with the new ball.
There was a glimmer of light for Gloucestershire when Tall Luis Reece bowled from an inside edge for seven with a total of 25. But skipper David Lloyd cruised to 49, with 8 fours, before driving leg-spinner Middleton through to wicketkeeper Bracey.
In the bright afternoon sun, Guest and Wayne Madsen steadily rallied against slow bowlers Middleton and Ollie Price without the runs counting for much. At tea, Derbyshire had advanced to 129 for two and led by 125, while Guest had just reached his fifty off 100 balls, with 7 fours.
In the shortened final session, Madsen fell behind for 30 as he tried to reverse the sweep Middleton and Guest took the short leg off Price after the pair added 70 for the third wicket.
