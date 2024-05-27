Sports
2024 college football season TV schedule prediction: Weeks 1, 2 and 3
As we learned last year, predicting start times has a huge potential backfire. If you get one game wrong, say the ESPN game at noon, it has a hammering ripple effect. Still, we wanted to give it another try, for educational purposes.
The Week 1-3 lineup that the networks will unveil Thursday will look different. First, ESPN now owns all rights to the SEC and will present the conference on ABC. The network gave a preview earlier this month, when it announced SEC afternoon/prime-time doubleheaders in each of its first three weeks. Second, CBS will air its first full-season Big Ten program in the SEC's previous season. However, it won't be the top choice most weeks, as these slots alternate between Fox (noon ET most weeks), CBS (3:30 p.m. ET), and NBC (7:30 p.m. ET). Third, there is no more Pac-12. This will be most noticeable in ESPN's After Dark window, which will heavily feature Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah all now competing in the Big 12.
We only predicted games for ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1. NBC will put a few Big Ten games on Peacock, but it's impossible to guess which ones. We haven't tried to guess which ACC games will appear on The CW. Always oriental.
Week 1
The SEC has a busy opening weekend with almost every game announced. That includes ABC's trifecta of Clemson-Georgia at Atlanta at noon, Miami (Fla.) at Florida (3:30 p.m.) and Notre Dame at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m.). ESPN also broadcasts Colorado State at Texas (3:30 p.m.) and Western Kentucky at Alabama (7:30 p.m.). There's not much speculation about it, although Virginia Tech deserves a decent spot at Vanderbilt, and we gave them ESPN at noon.
Four major football programs are competing in the Big Ten this fall, but only one of the league's 18 teams will play a Power 4 opponent at home and none on Saturday. Fortunately for Fox, which also has a deal with the Big 12, it gets a quality matchup for Big Noon with Penn State traveling to West Virginia. The Minnesota State Fair traditionally sends the Gophers' season opener to Thursday, and they face North Carolina that evening. Fox has aired a season-opening Big Ten game on Thursday nights in each of the past three seasons, two of which previously involved Minnesota at home. This could become an annual tradition.
The Big Ten has a draft among Fox (the major rights holder), CBS and NBC. This is a week in which Fox can air a 3:30 p.m. game alongside CBS. NBC has announced that defending champion Michigan will open against Fresno State in the regular time slot of 7:30 p.m. Because the remaining schedule is terribly disappointingly, Ohio State becomes the default, assuming Fox has the second pick. For CBS, Nebraska will have a great atmosphere for what will likely be freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola's debut.
As for the Big 12, 11 teams will play FCS opponents. In the most compelling unannounced matchup, two-time FCS champion South Dakota State travels to Oklahoma State. That will find a good home somewhere, and we'll put it on FS1 in prime time.
Week 1 predicted programming
|Match up
|Time
|Network
|
Thursday August 29
|
The state of North Dakota in Colorado
|
8 p.m
|
ESPN
|
UNC-Minnesota
|
8 p.m
|
Fox or FS1
|
Friday August 30
|
Temple in Oklahoma
|
19:00
|
ESPN
|
Western Michigan in Wisconsin
|
7:30 PM
|
FS1
|
TCU at Stanford
|
10:30 p.m
|
ESPN
|
Saturday August 31
|
Penn State in West Virginia
|
Afternoon
|
Fox
|
Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta)
|
Afternoon
|
ABC
|
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt
|
Afternoon
|
ESPN
|
UConn, Maryland
|
Afternoon
|
FS1
|
Portland State and Washington State
|
3:00 PM
|
The CW
|
Miami near Florida
|
3:30 PM
|
ABC
|
UTEP in Nebraska
|
3:30 PM
|
CBS
|
Akron, Ohio
|
3:30 PM
|
Fox
|
Colorado is in Texas
|
3:30 PM
|
ESPN
|
UNLV in Houston
|
3:30 PM
|
FS1
|
The state of Idaho and the state of Oregon
|
6:30 PM
|
The CW
|
Western Kentucky in Alabama
|
19:00
|
ESPN
|
Notre Dame at Texas A&M
|
7:30 PM
|
ABC
|
Fresno State, Michigan
|
7:30 PM
|
NBC
|
The state of South Dakota and the state of Oklahoma
|
7:30 PM
|
FS1
|
UCLA in Hawaii
|
8 p.m
|
CBS
|
New Mexico in Arizona
|
10:30 p.m
|
ESPN
|
Idaho in Oregon
|
10:30 PM
|
FS1
|
Sunday September 1st
|
LSU vs. USC
|
7:30 PM
|
ABC
|
Monday September 2
|
Boston College in the state of Florida
|
7:30 PM
|
ESPN
Week 2
The Big Ten has announced nine Friday night games on Fox, but another five will air on FS1 or Big Ten Network. We chose to make DukeNorthwestern one of them. Michigan State-Maryland is another option, but we made it a FS1 game on Saturday afternoon.
Fox already announced Texas-Michigan as its Big Noon matchup this week, as did NBC with Colorado-Nebraska. CBS takes Iowa State-Iowa as its pick for the Big Ten. Fox aired a rare 10:30 PM ET game in Week 2 last season. Assuming that happens again this year, Boise State Oregon is an obvious choice.
In the SEC, we already know that ABC will air South Carolina-Kentucky at 3:30 PM and TennesseeNC State (in Charlotte) at 7:30 PM. We put Houston-Oklahoma on ABC at noon. Cal-Auburn (Noon ESPN) and USF-Alabama (7 p.m., ESPN) could easily flip.
The top Big 12 game figures air most weeks at 3:30 PM on Fox, and this week likely SEC foe Arkansas visits Oklahoma State. PittCincinnati has regional appeal and was therefore given a primetime ESPN2 window.
NBC's Notre Dame package kicks off this week when Irish hosts NIU.
The Mountain Wests TV deal includes a few games on CBS, which it uses primarily in early-season non-conference games. Last year, a UCLA San Diego State game was broadcast in prime time. This year we gave it the Aztecs vs. Oregon State.
Week 2 predicted programming
|Match up
|Time
|Network
|
Friday September 6
|
Duke in Northwest
|
7:30 PM
|
FS1
|
BYU at SMU
|
7:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Saturday September 7
|
Houston, Oklahoma
|
Afternoon
|
ABC
|
Texas in Michigan
|
Afternoon
|
Fox
|
Cal in Auburn
|
Afternoon
|
ESPN
|
Appalachian State in Clemson
|
Afternoon
|
ESPN2
|
Kansas and Illinois
|
Afternoon
|
FS1
|
NIU at Notre Dame
|
2:30 in the evening
|
NBC
|
South Carolina near Kentucky
|
3:30 PM
|
ABC
|
The state of Iowa in Iowa
|
3:30 PM
|
CBS
|
Arkansas in the state of Oklahoma
|
3:30 PM
|
Fox
|
The state of Michigan in Maryland
|
3:30 PM
|
FS1
|
Kansas State at Tulane
|
3:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
USF at Alabama
|
19:00
|
ESPN
|
Texas Tech in Washington State
|
19:00
|
FS1
|
Pittsburgh-Cincinnati
|
7:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Colorado in Nebraska
|
7:30 PM
|
NBC
|
NC State vs. Tennessee
|
7:30 PM
|
ABC
|
Oregon State and San Diego State
|
7:30 PM
|
CBS
|
Baylor, Utah
|
10 p.m
|
ESPN
|
Boise State in Oregon
|
10:30 p.m
|
Fox
|
Utah State at USC
|
10:30 PM
|
FS1
Week 3
The confluence of early-season conference games, rekindled rivalries and morganatic non-conference leftovers make Week 3 an odd combination of fascinating and shrugging.
It looks like Fox landed the top pick as Alabama headed to Camp Randall to take on Wisconsin for Big Noon. CBS intervened for the resumption of the Notre Dame-Purdue rivalry. For its nightly broadcast, NBC has the choice of Washington State Washington in Seattle or Indiana at UCLA. The Apple Cup rivalry seems too strong to pass up, as the Bruins' first Big Ten game in prime time looks to fit FS1.
Last year, Maryland hosted old ACC rival Virginia on Friday. It only seems right that the Cavaliers answer this year on ESPN.
ABC already has two SEC games scheduled: Texas A&M at Florida (3:30 p.m.) and Georgia at Kentucky (7:30 p.m.). The most compelling debate rages over whether ESPN will still opt to have an SEC game (LSU at South Carolina) in prime time or move it to the ABC window around noon. In this case, ESPN keeps the SEC game and ABC airs the Backyard Brawl (West Virginia at Pittsburgh) early.
We've endlessly debated the placement of Tulane at Oklahoma, Memphis at Florida State, Ole Miss at Wake Forest and Boston College at Missouri, two of which involve Power 4 games and two others involving big Power 4 teams against AAC foes of high level. If you ask us again tomorrow, they might all end up in a different place.
Fox also has rights to Oregon at Oregon State, and his Mountain West contract allows the Deion Sanders Colorado team to harass Colorado State. Last year, Civil War had 4.12 million viewers on Black Friday, while Colorado-Colorado State generated 9.3 million viewers last year with a late kickoff on ESPN. So look for Primetime in prime time as the Big Ten and Fox prevent Oregon-Oregon State from competing with Washington-Washington State.
Week 3 predicted programming
|Match up
|Time
|Network
|
Friday September 13th
|
Arizona in the state of Kansas
|
8 p.m
|
Fox
|
Maryland in Virginia
|
8 p.m
|
ESPN
|
Saturday September 14th
|
Alabama in Wisconsin
|
Afternoon
|
Fox
|
West Virginia in Pittsburgh
|
Afternoon
|
ABC
|
Tulane, Oklahoma
|
Afternoon
|
ESPN
|
Boston College in Missouri
|
Afternoon
|
ESPN2
|
UCF at TCU
|
Afternoon
|
FS1
|
Notre Dame at Purdue
|
3:30 PM
|
CBS
|
Texas A&M in Florida
|
3:30 PM
|
ABC
|
Oregon in the state of Oregon
|
3:30 p.m
|
Fox
|
Troy, Iowa
|
3:30 PM
|
FS1
|
Ole Miss at Wake Forest
|
3:30 p.m
|
ESPN
|
State of Oklahoma in Tulsa
|
3:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
LSU of South Carolina
|
19:00
|
ESPN
|
Indiana at UCLA
|
19:00
|
FS1
|
Georgia in Kentucky
|
7:30 PM
|
ABC
|
Washington State vs. Washington
|
7:30 PM
|
NBC
|
Colorado in the state of Colorado
|
7:30 PM
|
Fox
|
Memphis, Florida
|
7:30 PM
|
ESPN2
|
Utah in the state of Utah
|
10 p.m
|
FS1
|
San Diego State, Cal
|
10:30 p.m
|
ESPN
Remarkable weeks later in the season
Starting in week 4, the networks primarily use 12-day designations for scheduling, along with a few six-day options. During the draft process, networks typically choose weeks over specific games, with the exception of Michigan, Ohio State, where Fox chose the first general and special dates such as Black Friday.
For the Big Ten, the most exciting weekend is November 2, which is why Fox chose the date instead of a game. Ohio State travels to Penn State and Michigan hosts Oregon, both worthy of a No. 1 selection. As Michael Mulvihill (Fox Sports president of data and analytics) said to Joel Klatt on Klatt's podcast: It's not just the matchups; it's the weekend before the presidential election involving the battleground states. That means serious ad revenue for the Big Noon selection. Other games with competitive and advertising implications for CBS, NBC/Peacock and FS1 include Wisconsin at Iowa and Indiana at Michigan State, both of which are trophy rivalries. There are also games involving branded programs such as UCLA in Nebraska and USC in Washington.
ABC/ESPN owns all of the SEC's rights and most of the ACC's, but October 5 shows why the 12-day period is crucial for scheduling. Florida State's Clemson leads the ACC's allocation, while Georgia's Auburn highlights the SEC. Which one is worth prime time or afternoon? And how do Tennessee in Arkansas, Ole Miss in South Carolina, Missouri at Texas A&M and UCF in Florida compare to Pittsburgh in North Carolina? No one today knows what could happen in September. That's why scheduling flexibility is crucial for the networks and for all of us.
(Photo: Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
|
