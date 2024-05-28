Eagles enter Pantheon with second national title

The story surrounding Boston College lacrosse places the Eagles among college sports' largest and most elite dynasties. Their seven consecutive national championship appearances are second only to their sport's two most historic programs, but the sheer number of individual achievements on an annual basis puts them in a palace normally reserved for the most powerful and valuable brands on both amateur and amateur levels. as a professional level. . With a second title secured, the Eagles have officially earned their spot in the tier reserved for the sport's most respected programs.

Head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein 's reputation for building a program that can compete at an elite level on an annual basis is unprecedented for a team that started with humble Big East roots but transformed the new head coach of the United States National Team into a certified superstar because of the team's overall success. She shattered the thick glass ceiling that supposedly existed between BC and the programs in places like North Carolina, and her coaching tree — the one that started under Northwestern's Kelly Amonte-Hiller and continued when Syracuse student Kayla Treanor became head coach of her alma mater . – is flourishing to unheard of levels.

It was all about BC and the commitment to building a power program, but even Walker-Weinstein couldn't deny the unfortunate fact that the almighty Eagles' only national championship kept them from reaching the heights of a Northwestern or a Maryland . The eras differed, but the six previous trips to the national championship game served as springboards for national titles by Maryland, James Madison, North Carolina and, as of last year, Northwestern.

BC owned a scudetto, but its only championship banner came from a season without Ivy League teams as COVID-19 began to fade into the past. The six-goal win over Syracuse came after games against Albany and New Hampshire felt the crippling impact of an unprecedented pandemic, and much of the schedule was affected in some ways as well. The five-win postseason that ended against the Orange included the fourth game of the year against the No. 3 team in the country after the season ended with two road games in the Carrier Dome.

Winning a national championship cannot be disputed under any circumstances, but the narrative of sole success during a run of unprecedented success was erased by a victory that made BC the eighth program to ever win multiple NCAA championships in women's lacrosse. The Eagles were the most recent team to win their first national championship after James Madison's 2018 victory broke a five-year streak dating back to North Carolina's first title in 2013, but pockets of national dominance are largely in the hands of teams who won. previous titles. The Tar Heels who won their first championship by beating Maryland in triple overtime eventually repeated in 2016 by beating the Terrapins again, but the other four championships between UNC and JMU belonged to a program with more titles than any other team in the history of the sport – the latter of which came at the expense of BC in the Eagles' first-ever Final Four appearance.

“I am so proud of our team and all the people who make something like this possible,” Walker-Weinstein said. “This sport has come a long way since I started, and we have so much support from our administration and from our community and from our schools, and we've just come a long way.”

Winning a women's lacrosse national championship is one of the most difficult feats in college sports due to the strength of programs like Maryland and Northwestern. They are the only teams with more than three national championships, and after six different teams won championships in the first six years of NCAA sponsorship, an era of dynasties emerged behind Temple, Penn State and eventually Maryland – teams that were largely successful were during the previous era of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women championship.

Teams like Massachusetts, Delaware and New Hampshire all won one championship in those early days, but the inequalities that came with women's sports eventually led to Virginia's two championships in three seasons and the seven-year itch that led Maryland into the new century. A two-year stint with Princeton titles followed, but Northwestern's five straight championships set a level that teams like BC could only dream of.

The end result offered little opportunity for a team like BC, but the Eagles broke through when Walker-Weinstein built a program around the superstar potential of players like Sam Apuzzo , Kenzie Kent and others. Apuzzo's 2018 Tewaaraton Award marked the first time a player not from Maryland or Northwestern has won honors since 2005, and Charlotte North's back-to-back wins in 2021 and 2022 coincided with the team's national championship victory – and that happened after people said, “There will never be another one Sam Apuzzo .”

Apuzzo is now part of the Walker-Weinstein coaching staff, but the overall reinvention of the program at a time when lacrosse is exploding on the national scene makes this championship all the more exciting. North was in the broadcast booth for the Final Four, but the irony of their presence simultaneously reverberated in a defensive lineup in the final minute of the game against one of the most prolific offenses in college lacrosse. BC's erasure of a six-goal deficit aside, it was fun for the defense and the players Sydney bowls , Shea Baker , Becky Browndorf And Belle Smith — players who weren't at the top of the scoresheet — who locked down defending Tewaaraton Award winner Izzy Scane and her group of Wildcat scorers.

“We have been in such situations defensively several times this year where close games have gone to the limit with a defensive stop,” he said. Shea Dolce . “I think that moment is something I've been mentally preparing for since I started college. My defenders were behind me the entire first half when I wasn't playing my best game, and I knew that [the last minute] It was time for me to give it back. Northwestern has great threats, great shooters, and they were going to make some shots, and I was ready to see it [the ball].”

Dolce's saves in the closing stages of the match sealed BC's breakthrough, and shirts and hats replaced the sticks and goggles that inevitably flew into the air. The moment, not lost on Walker-Weinstein, ended with her hands on top of her head as she looked at the bench, the players, her assistant coaches and finally the stands, where neon-clad friends and family erupted in jubilation . A trophy that had long gone to someone else was finally back in her hands, and in a post-Covid era, that meant the celebration was in earnest for a team that won its first and second ACC championships over the past two seasons.

“I'm so proud of the girls and so proud of the seniors,” she said. “I asked them to lead the way all season, and that's exactly what they did. It's so hard to do what they just did against a team like Northwestern, but I'm just so proud of them. I'm so happy their dedication pays off and their selflessness, because winning a championship is the hardest thing you can do in team sports. These guys believed in it from the start [and] made a lot of changes to our operation, and they were bought out for the entire time. I'm just very proud.”