Five young cricket stars who lit up the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to win the Indian Premier League for the third time.

AFP Sport looks at five youngsters who stood out during the Twenty20 tournament.

The Australian impressed with his fearless batting for Delhi Capitals in his debut IPL season, drawing rave reviews from Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly.

The 22-year-old opener came in as an injury replacement for bowler Lungi Ngidi and scored 330 runs in nine matches with a punishing strike rate of over 234.

His explosive performances prompted Australia to include him in their squad as a traveling reserve for next month's T20 World Cup after he was left out of their original list.

Delhi head coach and former Australia captain Ponting labeled Fraser-McGurka's “a serious talent”. Ganguly predicted a bright future for the “game-changer”, who has played two ODIs for Australia.

The flamboyant left-hander, 23, was key to Hyderabad's run to the final.

He hit 484 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of over 200 and formed an attacking opening pair with Australian Travis Head.

Abhishek also contributed with his left-arm spin as he took two wickets against Rajasthan Royals to take Hyderabad to their third IPL final.

“He's great, I wouldn't want to bowl against him. He's scary,” captain Pat Cummins said of the youngster after his knock of 66 helped Hyderabad to the play-offs.

Despite his performances, Abhishek failed to make it into India's formidable World Cup squad.

The batting all-rounder had a strong season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and took his place in the England squad for the World Cup.

His 41-ball 100 against Gujarat Titans in April highlighted his destructive ability and even overshadowed Virat Kohli during their 166 partnership.

Jacks hit his ton with a six and Kohli's reaction of awe and delight said it all. The former India captain later called the blow “phenomenal”.

The 25-year-old finished with 230 runs in eight matches and was crucial for Bengaluru as they reached the play-offs.

The South African went to Delhi at auction for a bargain $60,000, but emerged as one of the top “finishers” in a season that saw his team finish a disappointing sixth place.

The 23-year-old had a strike percentage in the final of 297.33, the highest ever in the IPL with a minimum of 100 runs.

“The way he finishes games, it's like he's been doing it for 10 years,” purred former Australian batsman Tom Moody.

It was a breakout IPL for Stubbs, who ended the season with an unbeaten 25-ball 57 against Lucknow Super Giants.

I hope to carry that form over to the World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

The 21-year-old fast bowler nicknamed “Baby Malinga” shone for Chennai Super Kings with his ability to choke out runs in the final overs.

He took 13 wickets from six matches before a hamstring injury interrupted his IPL.

Chennai had to rue his absence and lost to Bengaluru, missing out on the play-offs.

Has drawn comparisons with Sri Lankan bowling great Lasith Malinga for his swinging action.

Pathirana has recovered from the injury and is expected to lead Sri Lanka's attack at the World Cup.

