Dynasty Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Why Marvin Mims is Popular, and More
The changes you see in the May update to my Dynasty Rankings will largely be made based on 2024 projections. That's partly because I did a major update to the projections just before I updated my Dynasty Rankings . But it's also because I'm weighing current season projections more as we get closer to the start of the season. This should make some sense: the projections are more accurate in August than they are in February, and the closer we get to August, the more confident we are in those projections.
One side note about the impact of projections is that you do see a small slide from rookies like Xavier Legette, Ja'Lynn Polk and Adonai Mitchell. That's because they aren't expected to do much in 2024. Don't watch them go down a few spots and think it has something to do with it.
One of the biggest risers was Marvin Mims, who will hopefully have a much bigger impact than in 2023. Mims is one spot ahead of his teammate Troy Franklin and I'm buying both at a Round 2 price. Jerry Jeudy is already gone and Courtland Sutton may not be far behind him. Sean Payton is running this offense again with his guys, and both Mims and Franklin fit into that category.
I liked Mims a little more than Franklin as a prospect, and the Broncos took Mims about 40 picks higher in the draft, so I guess they did too. Still, this is pretty close to a coin flip situation and even if Sutton sticks around, it's possible one of the three could lead the Broncos in Fantasy points this season.
A quick look at May Dynasty ADP In my opinion, shows both guys as having great values. Mims is WR66 there, while Franklin checks in as WR70. That suggests it might be possible to get one for a rookie pick in Round 3, a bet I'd be happy to make. Sutton is WR54 by ADP, which is about 12 spots higher than I have him. While he is currently my highest projected Broncos wide receiver, he also turns 29 later this year and has just one career season in which he has topped 1,000 yards.
Based on May's ADP, you should be able to turn Sutton into Mims or Franklin in a trade. I'd love to do both, especially if I don't see myself as a real contender this season. Keenan Allan and DeAndre Hopkins are another pair of veteran wide outs I would trade for the young Broncos if I wanted to go into rebuilding mode.
Here are my updated Dynasty wide receiver rankings:
