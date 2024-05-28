Sports
When I grow up, I want to play for the PWHL: The Minnesota women's hockey team is setting a new standard
Before Sunday's Professional Women's Hockey League game between Minnesota and Boston at the Xcel Energy Center, Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun blared from the speakers.
This is not uncommon.
There are Taylor Swift sing-alongs and the Great Clips confidence camera. Signs flood the seats, Making HERstory, Future PWHL player and Play like a girl are just a few.
The lights dim and the hype-time montages of the players and fans fill the screens. The crowd erupts, on this night all 13,104 people erupt as the Minnesota team skates onto the ice. Minne-SO-ta, Minne-SO-ta goes the chant and emphasizes the characteristic accent.
MPR News is your trusted source for the news you need. With your support, MPR News brings accessible, courageous journalism and authentic conversations to everyone – free from paywalls and barriers. Your gift makes a difference.
And when tennis legend Billie Jean King surprised the fans at the start of the match, it got even louder.
Minnesota lost to Boston in double overtime and now heads to Game 5 of the PWHL finals. The series is tied 2-2. Even with the recent loss, fans continue to have high hopes ahead of Wednesday's final game that Minnesota can still win the title.
King and her wife Ilana Kloss serve as both board members and leaders in organizing the PWHL. Before the match, King said the competition still feels like a dream.
Minnesota player Kendall Coyne Schofield came to King and Kloss in 2019 to explain the need for a league, many credit her with getting it off the ground.
She said: will you help us? said King. And we didn't know anything about hockey anyway, but we said, yeah, what can we do to help? Things don't happen overnight. It really takes so many different people and so much work. Girls aren't taught to ask for what we want and need, so when Kendall asked us that question, it was excellent. There were many ladies who came before us, and we should be grateful for that too.
Violet and Ava Evans are two who will likely come next. They both came to the game on Sunday with their mother, Tori. Violet, 9 (almost 10, she said), and Ava, 8, have both been playing hockey for a few years.
By bringing her daughters to the game, Tori said she wanted them to witness history. After moving to Minnesota several years ago, Violet and Ava told her they wanted to play for the NHL.
I thought, Eh, okay! But now I can say that they are going to do it, that is their dream, she said. I am so excited for my girls to be a part of this unique opportunity.
For anyone who says they're not sure if women's hockey is for them, Violet has words.
They're wrong. Have they seen a match? If they don't, I'm disappointed in them, she said.
Ava said it was hard to decide what her favorite part of a game was. Honestly, it's everything.
It's just all great. “I can't believe Minnesota, I can't believe there are girls in the PWHL here,” she said. When I grow up, I really want to play for the PWHL.
Wendy Haroldson and Missy Boyd stopped by to buy tickets a few hours before the game.
Boyd started playing hockey when her son was five and she was thirty, she just loved it. She joined WHAM, the Women's Hockey Association of Minnesota. Boyd says the crowd is one of the reasons she keeps coming back to PWHL games.
I'm just amazed by it. It's not what you would expect. It's a very diverse crowd and it's incredible to see the representation and level of play.
King says plans for next year include recruiting more players of color so all kids can see people who look like them on the ice. Team names are possible, but nothing has been arranged yet and no new teams will be announced.
Even as the first season comes to a close, King said this is just the beginning.
“We really are living history,” she said. I hope you will always remember it. I want it to remain a part of you for life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mprnews.org/story/2024/05/27/minnesota-professional-womens-hockey-league-boston
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China introduces its own version of Chat GPT to implant President Jinping in people's minds
- When I grow up, I want to play for the PWHL: The Minnesota women's hockey team is setting a new standard
- Death of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Leaves Cast 'Disheartened': 'He Was Truly One of a Kind'
- Argentine President Milley meets with CEOs of Apple, Google and Meta during US visit
- Sunak says national service plan is the right thing to do despite backlash
- Brother of 'General Hospital' Actor Johnny Wactor Speaks Out About His Murder
- Rinaldi, Bryan, Rydberg and Devorss to coach US tennis teams at the Olympic and Paralympic Games | Lifestyle
- Birkenstock Arizona EVA vs Funkymonkey sandals
- SEBI seeks to limit sharing of stock market data with gaming platforms
- Fund Manager Reveals Best AI Stocks to Buy, Including NVIDIA
- An earthquake shakes southern Spain: Residents of Malaga reported feeling tremors
- Latest presidential poll: who is ahead of Joe Biden or Donald Trump?