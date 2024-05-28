When I grow up, I want to play for the PWHL: The Minnesota women's hockey team is setting a new standard

Before Sunday's Professional Women's Hockey League game between Minnesota and Boston at the Xcel Energy Center, Cyndi Lauper's Girls Just Wanna Have Fun blared from the speakers.

This is not uncommon.

There are Taylor Swift sing-alongs and the Great Clips confidence camera. Signs flood the seats, Making HERstory, Future PWHL player and Play like a girl are just a few.

The lights dim and the hype-time montages of the players and fans fill the screens. The crowd erupts, on this night all 13,104 people erupt as the Minnesota team skates onto the ice. Minne-SO-ta, Minne-SO-ta goes the chant and emphasizes the characteristic accent.

And when tennis legend Billie Jean King surprised the fans at the start of the match, it got even louder.

Minnesota lost to Boston in double overtime and now heads to Game 5 of the PWHL finals. The series is tied 2-2. Even with the recent loss, fans continue to have high hopes ahead of Wednesday's final game that Minnesota can still win the title.

Billie Jean King and her wife Ilana Kloss greet the crowd during Game 4 of the PWHL championship series. Ben Garvin for MPR News

King and her wife Ilana Kloss serve as both board members and leaders in organizing the PWHL. Before the match, King said the competition still feels like a dream.

Minnesota player Kendall Coyne Schofield came to King and Kloss in 2019 to explain the need for a league, many credit her with getting it off the ground.

She said: will you help us? said King. And we didn't know anything about hockey anyway, but we said, yeah, what can we do to help? Things don't happen overnight. It really takes so many different people and so much work. Girls aren't taught to ask for what we want and need, so when Kendall asked us that question, it was excellent. There were many ladies who came before us, and we should be grateful for that too.

Violet and Ava Evans are two who will likely come next. They both came to the game on Sunday with their mother, Tori. Violet, 9 (almost 10, she said), and Ava, 8, have both been playing hockey for a few years.

Minnesota's Liz Schepers tries to shoot at Boston goalkeeper Aerin Frankel. Ben Garvin for MPR News

By bringing her daughters to the game, Tori said she wanted them to witness history. After moving to Minnesota several years ago, Violet and Ava told her they wanted to play for the NHL.

I thought, Eh, okay! But now I can say that they are going to do it, that is their dream, she said. I am so excited for my girls to be a part of this unique opportunity.

For anyone who says they're not sure if women's hockey is for them, Violet has words.

They're wrong. Have they seen a match? If they don't, I'm disappointed in them, she said.

Ava said it was hard to decide what her favorite part of a game was. Honestly, it's everything.

Minnesota's Maggie Flaherty throws a puck over the glass of young fans before the start of Game 4. Ben Garvin for MPR News

It's just all great. “I can't believe Minnesota, I can't believe there are girls in the PWHL here,” she said. When I grow up, I really want to play for the PWHL.

Wendy Haroldson and Missy Boyd stopped by to buy tickets a few hours before the game.

Boyd started playing hockey when her son was five and she was thirty, she just loved it. She joined WHAM, the Women's Hockey Association of Minnesota. Boyd says the crowd is one of the reasons she keeps coming back to PWHL games.

I'm just amazed by it. It's not what you would expect. It's a very diverse crowd and it's incredible to see the representation and level of play.

King says plans for next year include recruiting more players of color so all kids can see people who look like them on the ice. Team names are possible, but nothing has been arranged yet and no new teams will be announced.

Fans cheer before Minnesota's first home game of the Professional Women's Hockey League's inaugural season on Jan. 6. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Even as the first season comes to a close, King said this is just the beginning.

“We really are living history,” she said. I hope you will always remember it. I want it to remain a part of you for life.