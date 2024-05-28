Sports
The Alabama State Games begin on June 7 and registrations for the competition will close soon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) – The countdown for the 41st Alabama State Games is coming to a close and final registration to participate in several events is quickly approaching, some as early as the end of the week.
The opening ceremony of the Olympic-style multi-sport event will take place on Friday, June 7, starting at 3pm at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Athletes who register for this year's games, taking place June 7-9, and attend the Opening Ceremony events in person will be entered into the drawing for 34 scholarships ranging from $1,000-$5,000 each and total $50,000 to be used on any 2 matches. -year or 4-year institution, trade or technical school.
Registrations for Powerlifting, Wrestling Duals, Baseball, Softball and Individual Wrestling are already closed, but registration is still open for 18 other sports represented at this year's Games, including:
- Bowlingcloses June 1
- Footballcloses June 1
- Archerycloses June 2
- Pickleballcloses June 2
- Athleticscloses June 2
- Ultimate frisbeecloses June 2
- Beach Volleybalcloses June 2
- Judocloses June 2
- Tenniscloses June 3
- Batoncloses on June 5
- To divecloses on June 5
- Ridercloses on June 5
- Wonder Leaguecloses on June 5
- Swimmingcloses on June 5
- Table tenniscloses on June 5
- To play chesscloses on June 8
- Disc golfcloses on June 8
- Atomic Ninjacloses on June 8
Click on the links to each event above for more information and to register.
The Opening Ceremony of the 41st Alabama State Games airs on WTVY, as well as our Gray sister stations WBRC (Birmingham), WSFA (Montgomery), WALA (Mobile) and WAFF (Huntsville), on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
For more information about the Alabama State Games, including event information, schedules and more, please visit alagames.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
