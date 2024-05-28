Evans will captain England in the first edition of the Over-70 World Cup





JOHN Evans will captain England in the first Over 70s World Cup this summer, with the line-up also including Gloucestershire teammate Nigel Belletty and Steve Sheppard, from Bristol's St Mary Redcliffe. The trio have been included in a 16-man squad for the seven-nation competition which starts on July 28, ahead of the final two weeks later in Wormsley on August 11. Two Gloucestershire players – top batsman Keith Daniels and spinner John Turton – are among a group of five players who have been placed on standby. Frocester chairman Evans (pictured far left) is naturally excited at the prospect of leading his country in the new event, which also includes Australia, New Zealand, India, Wales, Sri Lanka and Canada. Evo, as he is commonly known, said: It's a great honor and I'm really looking forward to it. A while ago I was told about the captaincy and that meant that I went into the trial matches with a little less pressure. But you still want to prove you're worth your place, so I was happy to score some runs recently. Now it is a question, just like for all of us, to stay fit! The selection was incredibly difficult and we had to leave out some excellent players, which shows how high the standard is these days. I had to make some tough calls because some of the selections were very close. Evo will turn 73 shortly before the start of the World Cup, which takes place on club grounds mainly in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire. Wicketkeeper Belletty (middle of our photo), who turns 71 in July, represented the Rest of the World at the 2022 Over-60 World Cup as England did not send a team. He has played club cricket for Stoke Bishop in recent seasons but is now concentrating on playing for Gloucestershire Over 60s and adding to his 20 England caps. Steve, pictured on the far right, already has five England Over 70 caps to his name. The swing bowler played for the now defunct Horfield club before joining Redcliffe 40 years ago. And although he performs for Somerset at county level, Steve has lived in the Forest of Dean for around 20 years and regularly travels back to Brislington for Redcliffe matches. He said: The cricket is very different from when we all started, but one thing that never changes is the chatter! England's first match is against Sri Lanka at High Wycombe on July 28 before taking on India (July 30, Slough), New Zealand (August 1, Marlow), Australia (August 6, Beaconsfield), Wales (August 8, Bishops Stortford ) and Canada meets. (9 August, War Grave). KEITH Daniels (77 not out) and fellow opener John Evans (48) guided Gloucestershire O70s to an eight-wicket win away to Wales, who were restricted to 165-9. Gloucestershire O60s defeated Wiltshire by five wickets at Corse & Staunton, Ed Gordon Lennox taking 3-20 and Ian Robson hitting 51 at the top of the table. But the 2nd 60s fell 20 runs short of their Wiltshire counterparts despite Steve Pennington's 4-16, and the 3rd 60s lost by four wickets at home to Wales. Gloucestershire 50s 3rds fell behind their Welsh counterparts by 178 runs.

