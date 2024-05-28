



WAYLAND – With individual state tennis tournaments in Massachusetts canceled for the past four years, former Lexington boys star Kyle McCandless has had little incentive to win an individual state title before graduating. Younger brother Joel McCandless didn't get a chance at all. So when their sister, Minutemen junior Kyra McCandless, qualified as the top seed in the United States Tennis Association individual state championship tournament in Massachusetts this year, she was sure to jump at the opportunity. After posting a three-set victory over Natick's Grace Zhang in the tournament semifinals Monday morning, McCandless overcame a slow start in the final later that afternoon to defeat Wellesley's second-seeded Bella Gopen 6-4, 6- 0. She is the first individual girls tennis state champion since 2019. “My second older brother never got to play states, my first only got to do it a few times,” McCandless said. “So just playing this tournament was a huge opportunity for me. But winning it just feels great.” The Raiders freshman tested McCandless early at the Longfellow Tennis and Health Club, fending off powerful hits with well-placed results for a 3-0 lead in the opening set. Three of the first four games went to deuce, as Gopen did not hesitate as she needed several reaching, backhanded shots that McCandless challenged her to; including a pair that recovers from a 40 love deficit to win Game 2. Gopen almost did the same in Game 4, but a calm McCandless emptied her toolbox and sprayed the ball well to earn her first win of the match. From that moment on, the momentum reversed. The junior won 11 of the next 12 matches to secure the title, including each of the last 10. Gopen somehow answered a wealth of shots from difficult angles and responded with a number of shots of his own, but McCandless forced many difficult spots to deflect all shots. them. “Obviously I always do my best,” McCandless said. “But I think the momentum has just shifted. … After I got that start, I just kept going. While the second set didn't look as close as a 10-match first set, the 6-0 finish didn't reflect the challenge Gopen provided. “(Gopen) is a really good player,” McCandless said. “We actually practice a lot together. I played her a few weeks ago and our match was really good. It took about two and a half hours.” After serving as the No. 2 singles for Lexington last year, this win is just a reflection of her rise over the past year to a leadership role for the undefeated Minutemen – who compete in the Div. 1 state tournament as a No. 1 seed. “I feel like I rose to the occasion pretty well,” she said. “I trained very hard last summer. Instead of going to many tournaments, I just stayed on the field. For example, three hours a day. A lot of work went into it and I think it really paid off.” McCandless also said she hopes she inspired and helped her younger sister, Mia McCandless, this season. The two played against each other in the quarterfinals, which the older sister won 6-0, 6-1. Acton-Boxboro's Maya Muhunthan took Gopen to three sets in the semifinals, falling 6-3, 3-6, 3-6. Zhang finished the tournament in third place by default

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonherald.com/2024/05/27/girls-individual-state-tennis-championships-mccandless-triumphs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

