Sports
Kamloops will host the 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships
Tkemlups te Secwepemc First Nations is working with the city as the tournament returns to BC for the third time
By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com
Rick Brant has reason to be excited about next year's National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC).
Brant is the CEO of the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (I-SPARC), the governing body for Indigenous athletics and recreation in British Columbia.
I-SPARC oversees the selection of BC squads for the annual NAHC, featuring elite Indigenous players from across the country, primarily between the ages of 13 and 17.
Earlier this month it was announced that Tkemlups te Secwepemc (formerly the Kamloops Indian Band) will co-host the 2025 NAHC.
It deepens the shared experience for everyone involved when an Indigenous community hosts such a prestigious Indigenous sporting event, Brant said. We are therefore very pleased that Tkemlups te Secwepemc will be working with the city of Kamloops to organize the 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.
The NAHC has been held annually since 2002. However, the tournament was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2025 event will be the third time it has been held in British Columbia. The tournament was first held in the province in 2004 in Prince George. And then the 2017 event was held in the province's Cowichan Valley district.
It will be a special experience for our teams to compete for the national title in front of their own audience, says Brant.
Based on recent history, there's a good chance that both British Columbia's female and male squads can capture some hardware at the 2025 tournament. Both BC competitors ultimately won the bronze medal in their categories at this year's NAHC, which concluded earlier this month in Grande Prairie, Alta.
The BC men's program has had tremendous success recently at the national tournament. Over the last ten times the event has been held, the BC male team has won a medal in every tournament. That medal harvest includes three golds, one silver and six bronzes.
In addition to this year, the BC women's team also won bronze at the 2022 tournament, which was held in the Nova Scotia community of Membertou.
The dates for the 2025 tournament are set for May 5 to 10. All competitions will be held at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Center in Kamloops.
Joshua Gottfriedson, acting head of Tkemlups at Secwepemc, welcomed the news of where the national tournament will be held next year.
“We are honored to welcome Indigenous hockey players from across Canada to our city,” he said. This event not only showcases exceptional talent, but also celebrates cultural unity and pride.
Kamloops Deputy Mayor Bill Sarai said his city is excited to host an event next year.
This tournament highlights our relationship with Tkemlups te Secwepemc, whose unceded ancestral lands we occupy, together with our committed community partners and volunteers, he said.
By welcoming Indigenous athletes, coaches and families from diverse communities, we strive to amplify Indigenous voices and the beauty of local Secwepemc culture and the culture of each athlete throughout the games.
Lana Popham, UK Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, also welcomed the news of the 2025 NAHC.
These championships are a great opportunity to benefit the region by attracting visitors, promoting job creation and increasing revenue for local businesses, she said. I also commend the celebration of Indigenous culture as a prominent feature of these games. Truth and reconciliation are at the core of our government's work and are a priority in BC's sports sector.
It remains to be seen how many teams will participate in the 2025 NAHC. The tournament traditionally has provincial, territorial or regional representatives.
The 2024 event in Grande Prairie featured 14 competing teams, seven women and seven men.
Ontario clubs ultimately won the gold medal in both categories.
In addition to BC, other teams competing in both divisions were from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Team Atlantic and Team Eastern Door and the North (Quebec).
Since 2017, the NAHC's two champions have received the Turtle Island Cup, created by Carey Newman, a First Nations artist from Vancouver Island.
