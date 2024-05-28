Sports
Inspiration unleashes triumph at the St. Louis Senior Olympic Games
The St. Louis Senior Olympics kicked off the 2024 event on Friday, May 24, with participants carrying the Olympic torch from the Jewish Community Center gym to the Staenberg Family Complex Arts & Education Building. Along the way, the torch was passed to a representative of each age group. In the group of 60 to 70 year olds, Scott Schwartz did the honors. Schwartz, a member of Congregation Shaare Emeth, was preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend.
Scott Schwartz
I oversee the nine-hole golf event and the golf event closest to the pin, said Schwartz, 68. I keep scores at those events, but I also participate in 28 events. I'm a bit of a freak. These are my 14e year. I've worked on so many events. The first year I competed in five events that I thought I could be competitive in. I won three medals and I was hooked. I train and practice all year round. I like the camaraderie, competition, just being active and staying in shape.
Lester Seligman
Wisdom comes with age, and St. Louis Senior Olympian has learned one important thing after years of competing: choose your events wisely. Seligman, 92, especially enjoys the weightlifting competition, and he trains diligently at the J for the event.
The day before the weightlifting, I was at another event for a while, Seligman said. That event was the javelin throwing. One year I threw the javelin so hard that I threw my shoulder forward, so I gave that up.
During the opening ceremony of the 2024 Senior Olympics, Seligman got a surprise. The J announced the creation of the Lester Seligman Long Life and Health Award. His longtime trainer Denny Rubin announced the award, saying: Some people see the Senior Olympics as a fun and challenging weekend, others see it as motivation to live a healthy, active life. One person lived his life this way. That man is Lester Seligman. Lester is committed to staying healthy, fit and active. That is why we created this new prize.
George Ruh
A new Senior Olympics Award was also announced during the opening ceremony, in honor of former volunteer George Ruh, who is now competing in his 27e year. Stephanie Rhea, Senior Olympics coordinator, said the J relies on its donors and volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly each year.
Our volunteers organize events and serve on committees, Rhea said. Donors give generously to ensure that the St. Louis Senior Olympics are not only great, but long-lasting. George Ruh embodies everything I just said. His drive to stay active, and his generosity, time and money dedicated to the vision of these games are remarkable. That's why we've created a new award today, for people like George. The George Ruh Dedication Award, for your dedication to the St. Louis Senior Olympic Games.
Gal Kohn
If there's a ball, Frisbee, washer or anything else you can throw at the St. Louis Senior Olympics, Gale Kohn will probably participate. Kohn, 70, enjoys everything about participating in the annual competition, which she has been participating in for 20 years.
I stay active and meet all these people, including some who come every year, so I see them again, said Kohn, a member of the United Hebrew Congregation. She also has a box of medals she has won over twenty years.
Kohn selects events she is good at, usually throwing an object. This year she has already won a gold medal in cornhole and washers. She also competed in bowling, bocce, Frisbee throwing and softball and soccer distance accuracy. Shuffleboard may be her only non-ball event.
She especially enjoys bowling and is in a fall league, where she has an average of 147, but she has bowled over 200 games.
My captain likes my average because I get something like a 62 pin handicap, she confided.
Bob Riley
Bob Riley and Phuong Nguyen enjoyed their road trip from St. Louis back to their home in Kansas City on Saturday, May 25. Both brought back medals from the St. Louis Senior Olympics. The duo came to the city to participate in table tennis singles and doubles. Riley, 86, won gold in both. Nguyen, 82, Riley's friend and coach, took second in singles and gold in doubles with Riley as his partner.
This is my second time participating here, Riley said. I started when I was 78. I played tennis most of my life, but my knees started to bother me and I switched to pickleball. There was something about pickleball that didn't suit me. I thought, you know what, when I was 8 or 9 years old, I played a lot of ping pong at the YMCA and I was pretty good at it.
So I got involved in table tennis and this is my seventh year playing, he said. I've been very lucky with it.
Closing of the competitions on the track
Cool breezes, low humidity and occasional buzzing crickets greeted competitors at the St. Louis Senior Olympics on Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day), the last full day of events. The 1500 meter power walk was a popular athletics event that attracted participants from almost every age group.
Marilyn Ratkin, who competed in the women's power walk in the 80-85 age group, had never tried it before but thought it would be fun.
I'm pretty excited about it! said Ratkin, a member of Congregation Shaare Emeth and a former member Jewish Light Unsung hero. I enjoy the camaraderie of the Senior Olympics. And I have my own gallery, my husband and my granddaughter.
As Ratkin powered toward a gold medal, Steve Kamenetzky, a member of Shaare Emeth, warmed up with Guy Dauphin for the men's version of the event. Dauphin, a five-year veteran of the Senior Olympics, has a collection of 18 medals (11 gold, six silver and one bronze) heading into the 2024 competition.
“I just love the competition and the people, great people,” Dauphin said.
Steve Mauchenhiemer was a first-time participant in the 400 meters, where he took gold. It is just one of 13 events he planned to compete in, including five running and three jumping events.
“I can imagine doing it again next year,” Mauchenheimer said. It's a lot of fun and it's always nice to meet people. Everyone is doing their best, but no one is out for blood.
|
