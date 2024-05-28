Three Big Ten teams chosen for NCAA Baseball Championship





ROSEMONT, Ill. Three Big Ten teams have been selected for the 77th NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, which kicks off May 31 through June 3 at 16 regional sites. Nebraska earned an automatic berth in the conference after winning the Big Ten Tournament on May 26, while Illinois and Indiana received at-large berths in the 64-team field. Nebraska (39-20) earned a No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional and meets No. 3 seed Florida (28-27) on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The winner will face No. 1 seed Oklahoma State or No. 4 seed Niagara. The Cornhuskers are making their 18th NCAA appearance and sixth as a member of the Big Ten. No. 3 seed Illinois (34-19) meets No. 2 seed Indiana State (42-13) in the Lexington Regional on Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The winner will meet No. 1 seed Kentucky or No. 4 seed Western Michigan. The Fighting Illini, who won the Big Ten regular season title, will make their 13th all-time NCAA appearance and their first since 2019. Indiana (32-24-1) is the No. 3 seed in the Knoxville Regional and will face No. 2 seed Southern Mississippi (41-18) on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+. The winner will face No. 1 seed Tennessee or No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky. The Hoosiers earn their 11th trip to the NCAA tournament and their second straight appearance. Sixteen teams will advance from the double-elimination regionals to eight super-regional sites scheduled for June 7-10. The Men's College World Series takes place June 14-24 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

