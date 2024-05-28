'Dream comes true' as Uganda prepares for its first ever Cricket World Cup

Font size





Photos by Badru Katumba. Video by Tina Smole

On a sunny morning, members of the Ugandan national men's team are put through their paces by their new head coach at the main cricket oval in Kampala.

The Cricket Cranes – dressed in their bright red kit – are training hard for their first ever Twenty20 World Cup, a 'dream come true' in a country where cricket is overshadowed by football as the most popular sport.

But they have a tough road ahead in the tournament, which is jointly hosted by the United States and West Indies and runs from June 1 to June 29.

Their opponents include New Zealand and the West Indies, as well as Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea, with the matches being held in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

Time is not on their side as it is barely a month since the Uganda Cricket Association appointed Indian former first-class cricketer Abhay Sharma as the new head coach of the men's national team.

“Most of the time we don't have time to relax. It will be high-intensity preparations,” 32-year-old Cranes captain Brian Masaba told AFP after training was interrupted by rain.

Masaba himself has already earned an award for his achievements.

In mid-May, the International Cricket Council ranked him as the captain with the second-highest number of wins in T20 internationals (44 in 56 matches), just behind Pakistan's Babar Azam.

“If we can get a few wins at the World Cup, that would be a huge bonus for us. But more important for me is the platform that the World Cup gives Uganda as a country,” Masaba said.

“So it's important for us as ambassadors of the game to portray the country in a good light and that is by going out and playing good cricket.”

Although this is their first World Cup as a country, Uganda were part of a combined East African team, along with Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia, that competed in the 1975 ODI World Cup.

Cricket was first introduced to the region by British colonial settlers in the late 19th century and became popular among the large number of Indian laborers employed to work on the East African railways.

Juma Miyagi, 21, says he hopes Uganda's performance at the World Cup will not only be a boost for Ugandan cricket but also contribute to his own international career.

“It means a lot to us,” said Miyagi, who has been with the Cranes for two years. “We expect a lot from the World Cup.”

Miyagi grew up in Naguru's Kampala slum, which sits on a hill overlooking the cricket field.

“I'm from the ghetto,” he said.

“I would like to see myself in one of the biggest leagues in the world and maybe help my family… we have struggled with everything.”

Miyagi, who was first interested in tennis before switching to cricket, also said he hopes qualifying for the World Cup will be a “big opportunity” to attract more youngsters like him to the game.

Veteran cricketer Frank Nsubuga, an all-rounder who at the age of 43 is the father figure in the side, played internationally for the first time in the 1997 ICC Trophy.

“After playing for the past 27 years, I am very happy to have qualified for the World Cup,” said Nsubuga, who will be one of the oldest players in the tournament.

“It was my dream and it came true.”

The 54-year-old coach Sharma did not want to be involved in his strategies for the World Cup matches in Uganda, nor did he want to reveal who he considered the team's star players.

But he said he drew on his global experience, which includes coaching with India A and India Under-19s, as well as the Indian women's cricket team and the Delhi Ranji Trophy side.

“We are going step by step,” Sharma said. “We work on their skills, we work on their mentality.”

He was also cautious about the prospects for the Cranes – nicknamed Uganda's national bird.

“The expectation from the fans is there. We have to be realistic. This is a young team and it is a baby of global cricket.

“But they are in good form and expectations are high.”

