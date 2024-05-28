Sports
Oregon Football Offensive Coordinator Will Stein enters 2024 as one of the highest-paid OCs
EUGENE – One of the most important parts of a head coach's success is choosing the right guy to play the side of the ball opposite his specialty. In the case of Oregon coach Dan Lannings, that meant proving the offensive coordinator right.
After Kenny Dillingham's high-flying year as Oregon's offensive coordinator, he left to become the head man at Arizona State, leaving room for current coordinator Will Stein, who impressed in his first year with the Ducks.
Coach Stein is handsomely compensated for his services and is the eleventh highest paid offensive coordinator in all of college football. Some have turned their eyes to the fact that a coach as young as Stein is paid so highly, but if the first year was any indication, Stein will be well worth the high price tag.
It goes without saying that Stein inherited an extremely strong offensive roster at Oregon that featured first-round quarterback Bo Nix alongside Denver Broncos rookie Troy Franklin, Bucky Irving and Tez Johnson. While this has undoubtedly aided Stein's ability to produce an elite offense, many teams have had higher-rated talent and achieved much worse results.
Looking ahead to 2024, Oregon's offense has the potential to be even better than last year, when it ranked first in passing yardage per game and still managed to rank 40th in the nation in rushing . This kind of balance is virtually unheard of in the college game and is a testament to Stein's ability to get the most out of a deep and talented roster.
Stein will have Oklahoma transfer and Heisman Trophy contender Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, along with highly efficient running back Jordan James and elite receivers Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. Oregon's offensive line is also among the best in the country, an element that will help with whatever the Ducks want to do offensively.
The future looks bright for both Will Stein and the Oregon offense in general. Despite his relatively high salary, Stein seems well worth it as the Ducks enter 2024.
