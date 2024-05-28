Gordon Johnston withdraws from the men's national team

Tough defender and drag flicker ends his career with 208 international matches and 74 goals

We know Gordon Johnston as an all-time great Canadian hockey player. He has 208 caps, he has played at two Olympic Games, the World Cup and every other top tournament in the world. He is a captain, a leader, a drag flick specialist. But what we may not realize is that it wasn't an easy journey to the pinnacle of the sport. He remembers the beginning of his career; He is being told that he may not have what it takes to play at the highest level.

Johnston enjoyed success with the senior national team as a teenager in 2011, earning his first set of caps. He then played Juniors and was left out of the senior rosters. He was told that his play was impulsive, that he didn't have the maturity in his game to play at an elite level. He said it was a two-year struggle to figure out how to fit in and influence the games in a positive way. In 2014, during a four-nation tournament in Chile, he said there was a crucial moment.

I had a terrible first match. I played impulsively; I gave the ball away a lot. It didn't feel right, and the coaches told me at the time that my play was not conducive to international hockey, he said. That evening I thought deeply about what I could do. I've simplified it to three main themes.

Johnston said he reduced his game to moving the ball quickly, moving his feet quickly and staying involved in tackles whether he made them or not. The next day he felt like he had cracked the code. Canada played Argentina that day and he said he had played the best game of his career up to that point.

I look back on that competition as a moment when I learned to get more out of myself. From that moment on, I felt like I was making a positive impact on games, he said.

2014 marked the turning point in his career. He felt like he belonged on this team. From then on, he never missed a tour in his career (barring injury or self-selection). Johnston rose through the ranks of the national team and became a key member of the team.

Johnston had one of the most successful men's hockey careers in Canadian history. He played in two Commonwealth Games, two Pan American Cups, three Pan American Games, two Olympic Games and a World Cup. He is second all-time in goals for Team Canada in the modern era. He was a team captain, leader and mentor.

For most of his career, Johnston was a drag flick specialist. He was part of the one-two punch with Scott Tupper at the top of the D. When Tupper retired, Johnston was Canada's most lethal weapon in the penalty corner. As a stalwart defender for Canada and a drag flicker, Johnston had major impacts on both sides of the game. He said that when he was younger he saw that an ace drag flicker could impact the game in a big way.

Teams that were successful were good at the penalty corner. I watched a lot of hockey and I could see this. “I spent so much time on that skill to be able to do it at a high level,” he said. If you work on any technical skill, you will eventually find success. I chose to do this because it helped our team win games.

More than a few times in Johnston's career he had a few PC goals and some crucial stops in his own area. Johsnton was an all-field player who had an impact on the game at both ends.

Johnston reflects on key moments in his career. Like many of his teammates and members of his 2010s cohort, he sees the qualifiers as milestone moments for him. He said the 2015 World League qualifying event, which earned them a spot in Rio through an epic shootout, was a culmination of the team's years of hard work.

We had confidence, we knew our path. “We had leaders who had been there before and everyone stepped up and contributed,” he said. We worked so hard to get to that moment. Years of being relentless in our search. The moment we won was the release of the tension, the euphoria and the crying, the reward for so much work.

In 2019, the team once again defied the odds and came back to beat Ireland on home soil. Johnston remembers that moment being particularly special because his friends and family were all there. It was an extremely memorable two days in Rutledge. In the presence of friends and family, to be able to succeed at such a moment. It's a game of millimeters and milliseconds, Johnston said.

Now that Johnston is retiring from international hockey, he says the people stand out more than the moments on the field. He said that while he might not miss getting up at 5 a.m. for practice, he would miss the daily grind with the team. That and touring different parts of the world with his best friends.

It's impossible to pick just one moment from an entire career, he said, reminiscing about special times with his teammates. We loved finding a local coffee shop along the way, went for a walk, sat and chatted while in another country. We meet local people and see parts of countries and cities that are not the tourist attractions. We would meet the hockey community in different countries. It made it all the more special.

Johnston retires at the start of another Olympic quadrennial, knowing the time was right. He said it was always going to be a difficult decision, but feels he made the right choice at the right time. He said: “He will never be out of hockey forever, but for now he is going to focus on his career as an engineer and other things he is interested in but didn't have the time for before.

Congratulations Gordon on a unique career in Canadian hockey!