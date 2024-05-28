Sports
PWHL finds a champion in tennis legend Billie Jean King
It didn't take long for Billie Jean King to become a puckhead. The tennis legend hadn't seen much hockey until this year, but she became fascinated by its rites and rituals.
“I like the way the home team comes into the circle and does the sticks,” King said, describing the post-game stick salute players perform for fans. “That's really good. And the handshake line. They have a lot of great traditions that I love.”
King and her wife Ilana Kloss came to the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday to participate in old and new customs. As an advisor to the Professional Women's Hockey League, King started Game 4 of the Walter Cup Final by leading the pregame “Let's Play Hockey” chant. She was ready to hand the Cup to PWHL Minnesota if it defeated Boston, but a 1-0 loss in double overtime put that on hold.
The Walter Cup will be hoisted by one of those teams on Wednesday after the decisive Game 5 at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. That ritual will end the inaugural season of the PWHL, a league that brought King's pioneering spirit to a new sport and a new generation of athletes.
At 80, the woman who defeated Bobby Riggs in tennis's famous “Battle of the Sexes” isn't done fighting. King is always looking for ways to advance women's sports, and she saw a big opportunity when she was approached six years ago to start a professional women's hockey league. On Sunday she looked back on the first season as a proud godmother and an enthusiastic new hockey fan.
“When [investor] Marking [Walter] told us yes, it was a big day,” King said. “We knew then that it had a chance to not just survive, but to really make it big.
“I think it's incredible. It exceeds my expectations.”
Although King knew nothing about hockey in 2018, she was intrigued when Kendall Coyne Schofield, a U.S. Olympian who now plays for PWHL Minnesota, made the field for a new league. King took it to her friends Mark and Kimbra Walter.
Mark Walter, a financier and owner of teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not immediately accept this. But King believed in the idea, and she persevered.
“It took us a few years,” King recalls. “When [Walter] says yes, he means it, and he means the long term.”
In the PWHL, King sees an echo of women's tennis from 50 years ago. At the time, she helped organize the world's best players to put their sport on a path of equality. The best hockey players in the world are doing the same with their new league, working together to build something that will deliver the greatest returns for generations to come.
King is excited about the PWHL's fan embrace, praising Minnesotans for showing up and purchasing all the merchandise available. She said all six host cities were “incredible,” and she has met many parents who are grateful that their daughters can pursue the dream of professional hockey.
For King, that's the point. She plans to continue working towards a world where girls' ambitions are not limited.
That means we must push for more money for media rights for women's sports. More media attention than the 14% of total sports attention currently given to women. More investments from companies that spend much more on men's sports than on women's sports.
In fact, King would like to see new hockey traditions made in the PWHL. That takes time, but she is committed to the long term.
“The novelty will wear off after the first year,” she said. “And then you have to work even harder.”
