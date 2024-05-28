Sports
Novak Djokovic seems to be overcoming 'bumps in the road' at French Open
Novak Djokovic begins the defense of his French Open title on Tuesday, confident his Grand Slam pedigree will help overcome his lackluster season. The world number one, seeking a fourth Roland Garros title and a record-extending 25th major, is in the midst of his worst run since 2018. Djokovic, 37, has not won a title in 2024 and has yet to reach a final with semis finals at the Australian Open and Monte Carlo Masters remained his best performances.
He also suffered the indignity of being accidentally hit on the head by a metal water bottle in Rome, causing nausea and dizziness.
Last week in Geneva, where he was knocked out by Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic, Djokovic said he was suffering from a stomach problem.
“I wouldn't call them holes. They are more like bumps in the road,” said Djokovic, who saw his old rival and fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal bow out of the tournament against Alexander Zverev on Monday.
“I have always looked ahead, what is the next challenge and what it will take to be better than last week.”
When asked to elaborate on his struggles so far this season, Djokovic opted for discretion.
“Several things have happened in recent months, but I don't want to go into them. I don't want to open Pandora's box.
“What happened happened, and it's in the past.
“I know exactly what to do in a Grand Slam environment. I have experienced that 24 times in my career.”
On Tuesday, Djokovic will face French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert, whom he defeated in their only previous meeting at the Paris Masters in 2013.
Herbert, ranked number 142 in the world, reached the third round in 2018 but has not won a match on the main tour this year.
Elsewhere on Tuesday, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will get her chance to reach a first Roland Garros final.
The world number two has reached at least the semi-finals in each of the past six Grand Slam events.
Sabalenka is also the only woman to beat world number one and three-time French Open winner Iga Swiatek in a final on clay – in Madrid last year – since the Pole lost her first WTA title decider as a teenager in 2019 at a low heat. -important event in Switzerland.
The 26-year-old Sabalenka never reached the second week at Roland Garros until last year, when she was eliminated in the semi-finals by Karolina Muchova.
“Iga definitely motivates me a lot to get better, and I think I improve so many things just because of her. She kind of pointed out the things I wasn't good at,” said Sabalenka, who started her campaign in Paris against Russia's Erika began. Andreeva.
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina, whose best performance at Roland Garros was a quarter-final berth in 2021, will face Greet Minnen of Belgium.
In the men's singles, Argentine qualifier Roman Andres Burruchaga will also be on the field on Tuesday, who has sporting success in his blood.
His father Jorge scored the winning goal for Diego Maradona's Argentina in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany.
The 22-year-old is ranked at number 144 and makes his Grand Slam debut against German Jan-Lennard Struff.
